Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Spreading Happiness Among Slum-Children on Independence Day
Kolkata, India, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness.
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based software development and SaaS (Software as a service) firm with a global presence, joins hand with Humanity for You and Me (Hum), a non- government, not for profit charitable organization for a fun filled day for children from slum areas of Kolkata. The fun filled activities would include scrumptious breakfast and lunch, along with sports for the kids and prize distribution ceremony for the winners. The activity took place at the slum areas near Sector 3, Salt Lake, Kolkata and was graced by Ms. Angelina Mantosh Jasnani, first lady president, The Catholic Association of Bengal, Mr. Christopher Lobo, aced singer, along with Mr. Nawaid Khan, Founder and Secretary, Humanity for You and Me, Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director/Co-founder, Tier5 and Mr. John Vaughn, CEO Tier5. More than 150 children became parts of this noble initiative.
“We firmly believe that it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to do something for the society. Hence, we thought of meeting children from the slum areas today on this special day to spread happiness and smile,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co-founder, Tier5 about the initiative.
Tier5 started its journey in 2016 as the first ever community owned software company. In the last five years, the company launched more than 21 softwares that are acclaimed globally and has a rapidly growing customer base of more than 15000 companies worldwide. Tier5 also has Helping Hands, the corporate social responsibility wing that works relentlessly for the people in need and spreads happiness. Ms. Aunkita Nandi along with Mr. Jon Vaughn, Founder / CEO of Tier5 were also felicitated by Team HUM on the occasion.
