Infopro Learning Announces Its New Office Opening in Singapore
Infopro strengthens its footprint in South-east Asia with its new SEA office opening in Singapore. The new office will also add up to a strategic benefit and help us to be in a better position to serve our clienteles in the South-East Asia. With over 25 years of expertise in the industry, Infopro Learning’s solutions align with all the various facets that make human capital transformation possible with learning technology, strategic planning, employee upskilling and effective training delivery.
Plainsboro, NJ, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Changing priorities have become the new norm for most businesses and “accelerated change” is the one that stands out. It has become important more than ever to support workforce transformation in the changing economy and build “no-regret skill sets” that inspire employees to hone their skills and perform better. Consequently, this shift towards upskilling, performance improvement, and overall transformation is not region specific but a global phenomenon.
Infopro Learning helps organizations to drive workforce transformation and unlock their human potential. It also aids companies throughout their transformation journey from learning technology and strategic planning to employee upskilling and effective training delivery. Based in New Jersey, USA, Infopro further strengthens its footprint in South-east Asia with its new SEA office opening in Singapore. The new office will also add up to a strategic benefit and help us to be in a better position to serve our clienteles in the region, 24X7.
Spearheading the new venture in Singapore is Prem Bhagat, Vice President – Workforce Performance Solutions. Prem has over 20+ years of experience in HR consulting, designing and business partnering. “We are truly excited to be working closely with our clients in Singapore and South-East Asia,” Prem shares,” Our purpose is to help organizations embrace change and transform the workforce to achieve business outcomes that matter. With over 25 years of expertise in the industry, our solutions align with all the various facets that make transformation possible. We look forward to leveraging our strengths to create solutions that bring about measurable benefits – for people and businesses in the region.”
About Us
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of our employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.
As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full-service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
To know more about our work in South-East Asia, write to info@infoprolearning.com.
