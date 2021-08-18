Infopro Learning Announces Its New Office Opening in Singapore

Infopro strengthens its footprint in South-east Asia with its new SEA office opening in Singapore. The new office will also add up to a strategic benefit and help us to be in a better position to serve our clienteles in the South-East Asia. With over 25 years of expertise in the industry, Infopro Learning’s solutions align with all the various facets that make human capital transformation possible with learning technology, strategic planning, employee upskilling and effective training delivery.