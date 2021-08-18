Adoptions From The Heart Opens Fall Education Series to All
Adoptions From The Heart launches online Fall Ed Series to offer the opportunity for adoption education nationwide.
Wynnewood, PA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nonprofit open adoption agency, Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), is preparing to begin their Fall Ed Series classes. The series will run from August 16 to November 8, 2021. Classes are now open for registration and available to any individual interested in adoption.
The agency is excited to offer this series providing comprehensive adoption education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about an array of topics such as LGBTQ+ adoption, maintaining connections in closed and semi-open adoptions, and more. All classes, except for the Childcare Class, are held virtually via Zoom, allowing a greater number of participants from the agency’s service areas to attend. Each online class is priced at $10 per person and $15 per couple.
AFTH’s Fall Ed Series provides several benefits to attendees. Participants will hear from a birth parent panel, where they will discuss the reasons why they chose adoption and why they picked their child’s adoptive parents. Additional classes also involve extended family members, providing insight into the impact adoption has on a whole family. Prospective and Adoptive Parents working with AFTH can also receive continuing education credits for their participation.
Available courses include:
Maintaining Connections in Closed & Semi-Open Adoptions
Adoptive Parent Panel
LGBTQ+ Adoptive Parent Panel
Birth Parent Panel Discussion
Relatives & Friends: What Adoptive Families Would Like You to Know
AFTH hopes many will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about a significant topic that touches millions of families across the country. To register for a course, visit https://afth.org/community-education/educational-series-seminars/
Contact
Mayra Herrera
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
