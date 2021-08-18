Active Grow’s T5 LED Horticultural Strip Light Now Available in New Blue Sun Spectrum for Aquariums, Mushrooms and Red Lettuce Varieties
Seattle, WA, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the new Blue Sun Spectrum. This versatile, heavy-blue spectrum with an average 11,500K CCT and a high CRI 85, is designed specifically for growing corals, mushrooms, clones and red varietal lettuces.
With over 40% of wavelengths in the Blue 400-500 nm range, the Blue Sun Spectrum is ideal for home aquariums as it delivers light that penetrates deeper water levels and is used by coral for photosynthesis. The 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the Blue Sun Spectrum uses a combination of 450 nm blue and 6500K high CRI full-spectrum white chips to accentuate coral, vegetation and fish colors.
The large percentage of blue in this full-spectrum light also makes the Blue Sun Spectrum suitable for indoor mushroom cultivation. Studies have shown exposure to blue wavelengths results in larger fruiting bodies with thicker and longer stems in many mushroom species.
For traditional horticulture, the 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in Blue Sun Spectrum is perfect for cannabis clones with blue wavelengths promoting fast rooting and healthy development. The Blue Sun Spectrum is also recommended for red lettuce varieties such as red oakleaf as it increases leaf coloration and the production of nutrients such as antioxidants and vitamins. In the absence of blue light, red lettuce varieties tend to remain green in color with less nutritional value when grown indoors.
Available in Sun White, Sun White Pro, Red Bloom, Red Bloom Pro and now Blue Sun Spectrums, Active Grow’s 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Lights offer growers countless options for specific crop types, growth stages and applications. Each strip light provides exceptional PBAR (Plant Biologically Active Radiation 280-800 nm) output and efficacy while using 60% less energy than traditional T5 HO fluorescent lamps. Fixtures can be connected end-to-end or via included daisy chain to give plants uninterrupted light uniformity.
All Active Grow 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Lights operate on universal voltage 120-277V circuits and feature 40,000-hour lifetimes.
Learn more or purchase the 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in Blue Sun Spectrum here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/22w-t5-4ft-horticultural-strip-light-blue-sun-spectrum/
About Active Grow
Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos.
With over 40% of wavelengths in the Blue 400-500 nm range, the Blue Sun Spectrum is ideal for home aquariums as it delivers light that penetrates deeper water levels and is used by coral for photosynthesis. The 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the Blue Sun Spectrum uses a combination of 450 nm blue and 6500K high CRI full-spectrum white chips to accentuate coral, vegetation and fish colors.
The large percentage of blue in this full-spectrum light also makes the Blue Sun Spectrum suitable for indoor mushroom cultivation. Studies have shown exposure to blue wavelengths results in larger fruiting bodies with thicker and longer stems in many mushroom species.
For traditional horticulture, the 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in Blue Sun Spectrum is perfect for cannabis clones with blue wavelengths promoting fast rooting and healthy development. The Blue Sun Spectrum is also recommended for red lettuce varieties such as red oakleaf as it increases leaf coloration and the production of nutrients such as antioxidants and vitamins. In the absence of blue light, red lettuce varieties tend to remain green in color with less nutritional value when grown indoors.
Available in Sun White, Sun White Pro, Red Bloom, Red Bloom Pro and now Blue Sun Spectrums, Active Grow’s 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Lights offer growers countless options for specific crop types, growth stages and applications. Each strip light provides exceptional PBAR (Plant Biologically Active Radiation 280-800 nm) output and efficacy while using 60% less energy than traditional T5 HO fluorescent lamps. Fixtures can be connected end-to-end or via included daisy chain to give plants uninterrupted light uniformity.
All Active Grow 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Lights operate on universal voltage 120-277V circuits and feature 40,000-hour lifetimes.
Learn more or purchase the 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in Blue Sun Spectrum here: https://www.activegrowled.com/hydroponic-supplies/22w-t5-4ft-horticultural-strip-light-blue-sun-spectrum/
About Active Grow
Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company updates and videos.
Contact
Active GrowContact
Matt Leonard
206-792-9799
https://activegrowled.com
Matt Leonard
206-792-9799
https://activegrowled.com
Categories