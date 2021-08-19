CentralNic Registry Awarded Triple Certifications for ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, Information Security, Quality and Business Continuity Management
London, United Kingdom, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CENTRALNIC REGISTRY, a leading registry services company that develops and licenses its own registry software and operates its own registry platforms, today announced that its ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO22301:2019 certifications for information security, quality and business continuity management have been renewed for a further three years, having originally been certified in 2012.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized standard for managing risks to the security of information an organization holds. Certification to ISO 27001 proves that CentralNic Registry takes its information security seriously and is correctly managing the security of the information of its clients and stakeholders.
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard that provides a model for organizations to use in building an effective quality management system. Based on several quality management principles, the standard also necessitates a strong customer focus, an outlined process-based approach, and a roadmap for the ongoing improvement of these approaches.
ISO22301:2019 is the international standard for business continuity management and is designed to help organizations prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents. It entails the formulation and execution of plans, strategies that will ensure the organization can continue operations in the event of a disaster.
CentralNic’s certifications were issued by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited who are experts in compliance. The scope of CentralNic’s certification includes the provision of innovative, reliable and flexible registry services for ccTLD, gTLD and private domain name registries.
Gavin Brown, Head of Registry Services said, “Everything we do at CentralNic Registry is focused on enabling our registry partners to successfully operate and market their TLDs, and helping registrars to easily and efficiently register and manage domain names. We have a relentless focus on technical excellence and an ongoing commitment to the processes that ensure this. The procedures we have implemented, and that have now been audited and approved by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, will help us to continue to manage our business well and will demonstrate to our clients our ability to support them as they evolve and grow.”
Contact
Natasha Langton
https://centralnicregistry.com
https://centralnicregistry.com
