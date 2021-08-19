CentralNic Registry Awarded Triple Certifications for ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, Information Security, Quality and Business Continuity Management

CentralNic Registry, a leading registry services company that develops and licenses its own registry software and operates its own registry platforms, today announced that its ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO22301:2019 certifications have been renewed.