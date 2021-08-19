OGPE Africa is Glad to Announce the Return of the Largest Power & Energy Event in East Africa
Power & Energy Africa, the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in power generation, renewable energy and solar sector. At the latest edition of Power & Energy Africa, East Africa's largest power and energy fair, the organizers bring forward exhibitors from over 25 countries who are the finest in the industry.
Nairobi, Kenya, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Power & Energy Africa International Trade Fair is an imposing demonstration of its importance for the successful development of power and energy sector in the East African region.
Kenya’s power sector is one of solid performance with a steady growth trajectory. For its population and per-capita GDP, Kenya is performing well in terms of power generated. Moreover, Kenya has remarkable renewable resources, as evidenced by its track record as one of the lowest cost developers of geothermal power in the world. Kenya has also aggressively pursued connections, having nearly doubled electricity access from 25% to 46% of households in 4 years.
Exhibiting at the largest power event in the industry will allow participants to showcase their products and services to the industry's largest gathering of qualified decision-makers. Power & Energy Africa which also houses the ever growing solar sector is the event for the latest innovations & technologies and has become the platform of progress across the power and energy sector for Africa. View (https://tradefairsinfo.com/)
Trade visitors from all over East & Central African countries are being invited directly and in collaboration with several regional trade bodies in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Mozambique & Congo. Though Kenya by itself is one of the biggest markets in Africa, major emphasis is being laid upon attracting traders and importers from neighboring countries. Read more (https://ogpeafrica.com/)
Come be a part of progress in Africa.
