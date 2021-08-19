Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Silver Sport Transmissions and The Wharton Automotive Group
Nashville, TN, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Silver Sport Transmissions, the seller, is the largest and most versatile elite distributor of Tremec Corporation’s transmissions. Their in-house engineering department’s experience is second to none and continually outshines bringing a client’s classic car “up to speed” through various product offerings. The company prides itself on high quality and innovation in its respective field.
The Wharton Automotive Group, consisting of McLeod Racing and FTI Performance, is owned by NHRA Nitro Funny Car driver and businessman Paul Lee.
Paul Lee continues to grow this sector of the driveline market. With the outstanding success of McLeod Racing, Lee sets his sights on growth in acquisitions. In 2019 Lee purchased the leading racing transmission and torque converter company, FTI Performance. In addition, he continues to grow his business strategy with the acquisition of Silver Sport Transmissions.
“The team at Benchmark International, including Matthew Kekelis and Jack Chilcutt, did an excellent job of guiding Silver Sport Transmissions as the Sellers representative. Great representation is so important in today’s M&A market. As the Buyer, I was impressed how smooth and issue-free the transaction went to closing,” says Wharton Automotive Group president Paul Lee. “This transaction was the next step for Wharton Automotive Group’s goal of becoming the leader in the automotive driveline segment of the Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket industry.”
Transaction Director Matthew Kekelis at Benchmark International added, “I genuinely believe that there was no better match for Silver Sport than Paul Lee and his team at The Wharton Group. Their professionalism and attention to detail throughout the acquisition process were outstanding. We wish the best for all moving forward in this exciting new chapter.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
