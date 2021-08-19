Kahana & Feld LLP Appears on the Inc. 5000 List
Kahana & Feld LLP is No. 973 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Irvine, CA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine today revealed that Kahana & Feld LLP is No. 973 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is Kahana Feld’s first time appearing on the list.
“It is an honor to have been named one of the 1000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. It's a testament to our team and the culture we strive to create. We seek to change the way law firms operate, and as we continue to grow, we will be able to attract more outstanding team members and extend our services to even more clients. This is just the beginning,” said Amir Kahana, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm.
“I am very pleased with our inaugural placement on the Inc. 5000 list. But what I’m most proud about is how the firm has managed this tremendous growth without losing sight of its culture of creating and maintaining a place filled with upstanding, outstanding, and understanding people,” added Co-Founding Partner, Jason Daniel Feld.
The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
“It is an honor to have been named one of the 1000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. It's a testament to our team and the culture we strive to create. We seek to change the way law firms operate, and as we continue to grow, we will be able to attract more outstanding team members and extend our services to even more clients. This is just the beginning,” said Amir Kahana, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm.
“I am very pleased with our inaugural placement on the Inc. 5000 list. But what I’m most proud about is how the firm has managed this tremendous growth without losing sight of its culture of creating and maintaining a place filled with upstanding, outstanding, and understanding people,” added Co-Founding Partner, Jason Daniel Feld.
The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Categories