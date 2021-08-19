Data Con LA 2021 - Virtual Event
Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Data Con LA is a three day conference and leadership gathering featuring vibrant voices at the intersection and critical importance of data: infrastructure and security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software engineering, emerging technology, business, and social impact. Past and present speakers include executives from Amazon, Spokeo, Splunk, City of LA, Toyota, Eventbrite, Disney, Netflix, and Yelp. Panel discussions include topics of representation, diversity, accessibility, and the connection points between public and private enterprise.
The conference will return to an in-person format in 2022 (with virtual components), and is well under way to repeat the overwhelming success of the 2021 global virtual event which brought in over 1000+ attendees. “Our team of volunteers, participants, and enthusiasts are hard at work gearing up for a sharing of ideas and connection. We support and amplify a broad range of content and individuals, and this year will be no different!” said Subash D’Souza, Data Con LA Founder.
The 9th Annual Data Con LA Conference will include:
Over 90 sessions
Over 15 keynotes, tutorials and 5 panel discussions
A Startup Showcase in partnership with TenOneTen Ventures
A Product Hackathon in association with Data360
For more info, please visit https://www.dataconla.com
Subash DSouza
213-784-0260
https://www.dataconla.com
