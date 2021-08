SMC at Int'l Powder & Bulk Solids Expo in Rosemont (Chicago), Aug. 24-26

Noblesville, IN, August 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gain access to the latest developments in process equipment and automation components engineered for: Dust Collection, Pneumatic Conveying, Material Handling & Transport and Packaging & Bagging focus on powder and bulk solid industries: food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, metals, and personal care products.SMC will debut its latest smart process and automation technology:Smart VentTM ValvesAngle and Immersion valve configurationsOn-demand or timed operationIIoT sensor routing fully enabledNEMA 9 for Class II serviceUV resistantLong Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve ManifoldUses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptionFrequency hopping at 5ms intervalsCloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)Up to 300 meter rangeDust Collection / Jet Pulse ValvesMillions of cycle life elastomer diaphragmDirect piping and compression fitting connectionsLarge Capacity Recirculating Chillers (28 kW)Air and water cooled±0.1°C temperature stabilityAir Pressure Booster RegulatorIncreases pressure by up to two times40% size reductionRapid Static Neutralization IonizersBar type, fan type, nozzle typeEnvironmental Resistant ActuatorsPneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)Electric rod type (IP65 & IP67)UV Resistant Fittings & TubingFilters, Regulators and Airline ProductsInternational Powder & Bulk Solids – Expo Hours:August 24 (Tu) 9:00 am – 4:00 pmAugust 25 (W) 9:00 am – 4:00 pmAugust 26 (Th) 9:00 am – 3:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth 1227, 5555 N. River Road, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, ILAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.