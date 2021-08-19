SMC at Int'l Powder & Bulk Solids Expo in Rosemont (Chicago), Aug. 24-26
Visit SMC at Booth 1227 for the industry’s largest processing and bulk material handling event at the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.
Noblesville, IN, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gain access to the latest developments in process equipment and automation components engineered for: Dust Collection, Pneumatic Conveying, Material Handling & Transport and Packaging & Bagging focus on powder and bulk solid industries: food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, metals, and personal care products.
SMC will debut its latest smart process and automation technology:
Smart VentTM Valves
Angle and Immersion valve configurations
On-demand or timed operation
IIoT sensor routing fully enabled
NEMA 9 for Class II service
UV resistant
Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
Up to 300 meter range
Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
Direct piping and compression fitting connections
Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (28 kW)
Air and water cooled
±0.1°C temperature stability
Air Pressure Booster Regulator
Increases pressure by up to two times
40% size reduction
Rapid Static Neutralization Ionizers
Bar type, fan type, nozzle type
Environmental Resistant Actuators
Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
Electric rod type (IP65 & IP67)
UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
International Powder & Bulk Solids – Expo Hours:
August 24 (Tu) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
August 25 (W) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
August 26 (Th) 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 1227, 5555 N. River Road, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
