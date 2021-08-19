Meltzer Hellrung LLC. Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.
This marks the second year straight that Meltzer Hellrung has made the honoree list.
Chicago, IL, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Meltzer Hellrung LLC, the Chicago-based global immigration law firm that provides comprehensive immigration solutions for businesses and entrepreneurs, has been named as part of the Inc. magazines Inc. 5000 list. Meltzer Hellrung is No. 3525 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About Meltzer Hellrung LLC
Meltzer Hellrung collaborates with clients to build tailored global immigration strategies to ensure they are able to recruit and retain the best talent the world has to offer. Employing a technology-driven, programmatic approach, we help companies build scalable immigration programs to achieve their strategic initiatives. Our team prides itself on providing responsive, transparent, and compassionate immigration services to our corporate clients and their employees.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
