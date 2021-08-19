Rock Radio Host Exposes Wellness Journey Through Use of a Semi-Colon on Award Winning Podcast The Biz Dojo
Popular rock radio host J.D. Lewis today opened up about his wellness journey during an interview on the award-winning podcast "The Biz Dojo." Speaking candidly about struggles with depression, self-worth and industry influence, J.D.'s vulnerability provides deep insight into a global health challenge that spans industries.
Calgary, Canada, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Personal development, and specifically mental wellness journeys are seldom public affairs. On this morning's episode of "The Biz Dojo" podcast, J.D. Lewis - a widely popular morning-show host on rock radio station CJAY92 in Calgary - opened up about his story, and encourages others to do the same.
Speaking on the importance of mental wellness, J.D. says, "It's everything to me, to be honest. Looking back on things with a clearer lens now, I don't think the way I was living before was sustainable."
J.D. goes on to tell the story of his father, as well as his own struggles with mental wellness, depression and about finding simple solutions to improving his life. He talks candidly about the importance of his semi-colon tattoo: a reference to an intentional pause and continuation in literature that highlights the necessity for these pauses in everyday life.
This particular episode explores mental health, wellness and personal growth in a way that few other podcasts have. The refreshing conversation is less of an interview, and more of a chat between friends on the importance of addressing this global issue, and supporting those who may find themselves with similar struggles.
For more on this story, and to listen to the full conversation, you can download today's episode and listen to the full back catalogue by searching for The Biz Dojo in your favourite podcasting platform.
Speaking on the importance of mental wellness, J.D. says, "It's everything to me, to be honest. Looking back on things with a clearer lens now, I don't think the way I was living before was sustainable."
J.D. goes on to tell the story of his father, as well as his own struggles with mental wellness, depression and about finding simple solutions to improving his life. He talks candidly about the importance of his semi-colon tattoo: a reference to an intentional pause and continuation in literature that highlights the necessity for these pauses in everyday life.
This particular episode explores mental health, wellness and personal growth in a way that few other podcasts have. The refreshing conversation is less of an interview, and more of a chat between friends on the importance of addressing this global issue, and supporting those who may find themselves with similar struggles.
For more on this story, and to listen to the full conversation, you can download today's episode and listen to the full back catalogue by searching for The Biz Dojo in your favourite podcasting platform.
Contact
The Biz Dojo Inc.Contact
J.P. Gaston
403-863-5734
www.thebizdojo.com
J.P. Gaston
403-863-5734
www.thebizdojo.com
Categories