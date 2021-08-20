Timelabs Gets Recognized as the Best Software for 2021 by SoftwareSuggest
Timelabs gets a well-deserved validation in the field of HR Management Automation.
Jaipur, India, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Built on a strong service foundation served by tech-led innovation - Timelabs has grown significantly over time to achieve a prominent domain presence in the niche of HRMS solutions.
Timelabs is an HR Software product venture from Cynosure Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which has competently grown over a span of 14 years to serve some of the leading brands across a range of verticals.
Exploring deep through the science of people’s management and establishing ways to combat gaps in the humanized processes, Timelabs has moved layer by layer to propose a robust, secure, collaborative, and flexible system that responds to the advanced automation needs in the field of human resource management.
Standing amongst the most vouched HR software solutions in India and endorsed by industry critics for quality and performance over time, Timelabs stands out to be one of the most reliable solutions in the segment.
As aptly substantiated by Mr. Devesh Bhartiya, Founder Director- Timelabs, “With Timelabs, we strive to build a one-point solution for organizations to commit to the scalable HR automation system that efficiently responds to the dynamic changes in resource management, engagement, and compliance practices within a new-age workspace.”
This is the time when the HR domain is going through a phase of transition. The ideas, trends, concepts, and approaches, are changing at a significant pace. Only the organizations that keep their practices going with the trend will sustain and grow. Timelabs has been receiving high ratings across review platforms and community forums for bringing a transformative change with how people are empowered and managed by organizations to contribute to their growth objectives.
Taking the thought further Devesh adds, “We are here to transform how organizations utilize their workforce capacities through a channel of granular process alignment and automation. As we do this we always make sure our solution is delivered to meet the requirements of our clients through custom modules and service integrations. This is what makes us stand apart from the heaps of mediocre solutions and hence we make our place on top of the domain rating charts. The SoftwareSuggest recognition adds to our prominence multifold. Proud and grateful to receive this honor!”
Timelabs is an end-to-end HRMS solution that helps organizations to build high workforce effectiveness and optimize the system of employee tracking, engagement, management, analysis, and reporting to let management command better control over resources and drive higher productivity and create better organizational value serving the enterprise goals.
The system offers full-feature modules built on a hyper-collaborative multi-user framework serving Core HR, Recruitment, Onboarding, Training & development, Time & leave management, Payroll, Performance Management, Strategic Evaluation, Rewards & Benefits, and Employee Self Service.
Timelabs has proficiently dealt with the need of the time with its virtuous solutions that stand out to deal with managing workforce challenges and crisis at all levels. It has proven its eminence and value over time across trends and concepts. Now, as Timelabs is being acknowledged as the Best Software at SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2021, this further approves of its compliance and commitment to be on top of the virtue of offering significant value in the domain.
If you’d like to have more information on this topic or schedule an interview with Mr. Devesh Bhartiya.
Timelabs is an HR Software product venture from Cynosure Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which has competently grown over a span of 14 years to serve some of the leading brands across a range of verticals.
Exploring deep through the science of people’s management and establishing ways to combat gaps in the humanized processes, Timelabs has moved layer by layer to propose a robust, secure, collaborative, and flexible system that responds to the advanced automation needs in the field of human resource management.
Standing amongst the most vouched HR software solutions in India and endorsed by industry critics for quality and performance over time, Timelabs stands out to be one of the most reliable solutions in the segment.
As aptly substantiated by Mr. Devesh Bhartiya, Founder Director- Timelabs, “With Timelabs, we strive to build a one-point solution for organizations to commit to the scalable HR automation system that efficiently responds to the dynamic changes in resource management, engagement, and compliance practices within a new-age workspace.”
This is the time when the HR domain is going through a phase of transition. The ideas, trends, concepts, and approaches, are changing at a significant pace. Only the organizations that keep their practices going with the trend will sustain and grow. Timelabs has been receiving high ratings across review platforms and community forums for bringing a transformative change with how people are empowered and managed by organizations to contribute to their growth objectives.
Taking the thought further Devesh adds, “We are here to transform how organizations utilize their workforce capacities through a channel of granular process alignment and automation. As we do this we always make sure our solution is delivered to meet the requirements of our clients through custom modules and service integrations. This is what makes us stand apart from the heaps of mediocre solutions and hence we make our place on top of the domain rating charts. The SoftwareSuggest recognition adds to our prominence multifold. Proud and grateful to receive this honor!”
Timelabs is an end-to-end HRMS solution that helps organizations to build high workforce effectiveness and optimize the system of employee tracking, engagement, management, analysis, and reporting to let management command better control over resources and drive higher productivity and create better organizational value serving the enterprise goals.
The system offers full-feature modules built on a hyper-collaborative multi-user framework serving Core HR, Recruitment, Onboarding, Training & development, Time & leave management, Payroll, Performance Management, Strategic Evaluation, Rewards & Benefits, and Employee Self Service.
Timelabs has proficiently dealt with the need of the time with its virtuous solutions that stand out to deal with managing workforce challenges and crisis at all levels. It has proven its eminence and value over time across trends and concepts. Now, as Timelabs is being acknowledged as the Best Software at SoftwareSuggest Recognition Awards 2021, this further approves of its compliance and commitment to be on top of the virtue of offering significant value in the domain.
If you’d like to have more information on this topic or schedule an interview with Mr. Devesh Bhartiya.
Contact
Cynosure Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Mr. Devesh Bhartiya
+91 9829013236
https://www.timelabs.in/
69/9, 1st Floor, MLA Tower, New Sanganer Rd, near Dhanwantri Hospital, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020
Mr. Devesh Bhartiya
+91 9829013236
https://www.timelabs.in/
69/9, 1st Floor, MLA Tower, New Sanganer Rd, near Dhanwantri Hospital, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020
Categories