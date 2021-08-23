JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes.
Houston, TX, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The idea behind the launch of different magnetic gift boxes is to provide a wide range of gift-packaging solutions for consumers. The build quality of the magnetic gift boxes is premium and rigid to keep that corporate feel. A unique design factor has been embedded in the manufacturing process, keeping modern trends in mind.
"The company has been working towards providing firm and durable gift packaging solutions for a while now," senior manager, Evans Lau, said about the newly launched product. "The need for a better range of high-quality gift packaging boxes was on the cards for quite some time. We were determined to offer the best value for money to our customers. The delay in the process came when we chose to rethink our approach towards modern gift packaging solutions due to the recent covid-19 mishap. We wanted to go a step ahead to make our product feel more refined, cleansed, and better than ever."
The company provided people with a new packaging solution and spent quite some time ensuring the designing of the newly launched gifting range stays at par with the best options in the market. The thinktank at JUXIANG Printing, Evans Lau, said that the recently incorporated designs are market-leading and pleasing to the eye. They have pushed the design element a step ahead to achieve the best they have made to date. A dedicated team of designers has put their share in the minor details to ensure no leaves are left unturned. Their Facebook page at - fb.com/pg/JuxiangPackagingPrinting/photos also shares some designing touches with a sober theme.
Apart from the designing element, the new range of magnetic boxes materials is unlike any other, as the spokesperson details - infusing high-quality magnets and superior cardboard laminations. "Brains behind the company have put a fresh approach, bringing contemporary dynamics together with modern designs," he said. The ambition these box-makers have shown in manufacturing has pushed quality to a new level.
Like uniform edges and sober color themes, the attention to detail shows its commitment and belief in the new product line. Better magnet quality has shown better user experience in these boxes while cutting costs through cheaper colors and more recent technology for glazing and curving. Prices are the same so that the users can enjoy a delightful lightweight paper-tech at a similar cost. The magnets have been tested repeatedly with minimal protrusion to ensure even the smallest detail. The company promises a satisfying click sound that they have achieved with practice. Users would be able to hear it whenever they choose to shut the container.
The durability claims that the company makes indicate that the use of robust material and design have made it possible for them to make the gift boxes 50% more durable than before, with almost 75% better life. The sealing mechanism incorporated in the design makes it easier to achieve a no-gap principle for each box's full enclosure. He said that the newer design elements and lighter boxing materials make each box 20% lighter than before.
"The pricing of the gift boxes is one more thing that has been the focal point of the company's attention," Lau said. The company is determined to provide unmatched wholesale rates for those who wish to order the product in a bulk quantity. The senior source from the company revealed, "We have been pushing our limits and refining our endeavors to provide affordable gift packaging solutions to our clients. We have set a bar with the new magnetic range and have been able to achieve the best pricing for our newly launched product line."
JxpPrinting.com aims to tap new markets with its new range of magnetic gift boxes. The designing and product management teams ensure the dimensions of each package keep the universal needs in mind. The company's marketing arm claims to extend the product line in the future with more innovative designs that are build keeping the "One Design, One Vision" policy in focus.
The company aims to multiply its yearly gains with this product line, labeling it a revenue-generating venture. The new shift in the revenue generation policy of the company is a positive sign. The maker also pledges to introduce various new designs in the future in helping them make their firm far more evident, diverse and intriguing. Furthermore, the company is keeping a close eye on the public response. It would follow the public opinion for any improvements in the future.
