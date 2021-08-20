Zinrelo’s Loyalty Platform Helps Counter Culture DIY Increase Repeat Purchase Revenues to 80.52%
Palo Alto, CA, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Counter Culture DIY sought Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to implement a rewards program optimized for their specific business needs. While evaluating loyalty rewards platforms, they were looking for a solution which used data analysis to address specific business objectives. Along with the data analysis, Counter Culture DIY wanted a software that could easily integrate with their WooCommerce e-commerce platform. Zinrelo offered Counter Culture DIY a platform which had a data centric approach, was easy to install and could be customized as per their brand requirements. Counter Culture DIY launched Culture Cash Rewards with a focus on increasing customer retention and repeat purchases.
The first step to increase customer retention was to increase the brand’s customer engagement. This was achieved by awarding points for activities most contextual to the business, like account creation, purchases, birthday bonuses and social sharing. These points could then be redeemed for attractive discount coupons. Points earning and redemption activities kept the customers engaged with the brand. Moreover, this helped increase the repeat purchases. Along with these activities, the customized loyalty tiers structured by Zinrelo proved to be a crucial element of the loyalty program. As the customers progressed through the tiers, they became eligible for incremental monetary and non-monetary benefits associated with each tier. The higher their tier, the more likely they are to remain loyal to the business. Such customers went on to become repeat customers and yielded more revenue compared to the one-time purchasers.
“The number of customers purchasing 5 times or more has increased by 87%,” commented Barry Brown, Owner of Counter Culture DIY. “Such an increase in customer retention and revenues in spite of the difficult conditions of the pandemic has been a true testament of what Zinrelo’s loyalty platform can help you achieve.”
From the program launch in April 2020 to February 2021, Counter Culture DIY were able to increase their customer retention to 63.24%. In the same period, their repeat purchase revenues stood at 64.64%. While these are great figures, Counter Culture DIY has gone from strength to strength and further improved these figures. From March 2021 to May 2021, Counter Culture DIY increased their customer retention by 22.91 to 77.73%. Correspondingly, the repeat purchase revenues increased by 24.56 to 80.52%.
“At Zinrelo, our data sciences team analyses data periodically and suggests campaigns to our customers to help them maximise the benefits from a rewards program,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo, “With such a scientific approach we are always working towards making our clients’ loyalty programs successful.”
About Counter Culture DIY:
Counter Culture DIY sells professional-grade artist and craftsman supplies, from epoxy and resin to tools and project kits. With a wide range of applications, Counter Culture DIY sparks creativity.
About Zinrelo:
Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through a 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.
Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.
To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info@zinrelo.com
