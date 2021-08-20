Alliance Named Five Time Winner of Future 50 Award
Alliance recognized by Small Business Monthly based on the firm’s high level of continuous growth and achievement among St. Louis area businesses.
St. Louis, MO, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Corp announces it has once again been recognized as a Future 50 Award winner by Small Business Monthly, recognizing the firm’s high level of continuous growth and achievement among St. Louis area businesses. This is the fifth time Alliance has earned this recognition.
Each year, Small Business Monthly highlights a “Future 50” of local firms expected to have a large impact on business in the metro area. Award nominations are submitted by CEOs, owners, and executives. A panel of judges selects the winning firms. Key criteria include revenue, prospects for future growth, contributions to the community and more.
“Alliance is once again honored to receive this special recognition. Winning this award for the fifth time is a strong testament to not only our own success but also our commitment to the community. We are extremely proud to have impacted many local organizations as we continue on our path of continuous growth,” said James Canada, Managing Partner/CEO.
“Our entire team is dedicated to not only helping our clients reach their technology goals but also their overall business objectives,” said Jared Peno, Managing Partner/COO. “Whether it’s locating and onboarding talent, product development, IT infrastructure or overall advisory services, hundreds of local businesses have come to rely on Alliance for help in taking their business to the next level.”
Alliance and the other members of the Future 50 will be recognized in the September, 2021 edition of Small Business Monthly. Editors of the magazine indicate the success stories of the winning businesses serve as inspiration for entrepreneurial growth throughout the St. Louis region.
For additional information visit https://alliance-corp.co.
About Alliance Corporate
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, product development, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
