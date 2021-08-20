Carol Bettinger, Realtor®, Joins Luxury Brokerage Engel & Völkers South Tampa
South Tampa’s luxury real estate brokerage welcomes Carol Bettinger.
Tampa, FL, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa, ranked a Top Workplace three years in a row by the Tampa Bay Times, announced Carol Bettinger has joined the brokerage as a Realtor® servicing the entire Tampa Bay area, as well as aiding in national and international real estate transactions.
Ms. Bettinger, a luxury Real Estate Advisor, specializes in residential and commercial real estate in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. A Florida native who graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names, Carol attended Miami University of Ohio on a full swimming athletic scholarship and received a B.A. degree in Political Science and a Minor in Business Administration. Her experience as Vice President in the Telecommunications Industry helped her sharpen her negotiating abilities while teaching her how to be a tenacious adversary in a highly competitive industry.
As a Realtor® at Engel & Völkers, her objective is to provide superior results for her clients while helping them navigate the ever-evolving local real estate market. She achieves this goal by being utterly resourceful, technically savvy, and by utilizing her well-honed negotiating skills. She desires win-win scenarios for all involved where possible thus keeping her clients’ interests top of mind, while creating as smooth a real estate experience for them as possible. Combining the skills learned in her past positions with the technology and infrastructure offered by Engel & Völkers, Carol is ready to tackle new challenges on behalf of her clients for the purpose of inspiring their trust and confidence in her.
Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa comments, “It has already been such a delight working with Carol. Her knowledge of the the Tampa Bay area, her drive, and her tenacity are not only admirable, but will prove to be a great asset to the brokerage and her clients alike!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in over 30 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, or www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
