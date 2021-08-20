Cynthia Knight Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Cynthia Knight Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Knight has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. She joins longtime Realtor Dianne Anderson, team leader of the Go Team, to better serve buyer and seller clients.
A Sarasota resident for almost four decades, Knight brings extensive local knowledge, strong customer service and communication skills, and a passion for negotiation. She has 38 years of experience in the service industry in Sarasota, most recently as a hair stylist and salon owner. She is a graduate of Sarasota High School and the State College of Florida.
Knight is involved with Florida Winefest and the Allstar foster care program. She enjoys exercising on her Peloton bike, kayaking, paddle boarding and yoga.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Knight can be reached at (941) 376-3999 or CynthiaKnightSRQ@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Categories