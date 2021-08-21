Home Care Safeguards Against the COVID Pandemic
Care at Home continues to prevent COVID by providing safe, one-on-one home care.
New London, CT, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- People with chronic medical conditions have remained at high risk for severe symptoms related to COVID-19 over the past 16 months. Aging adults, particularly those unvaccinated, fall in this category as well. And with a highly contagious variant circulating, the need for keeping recipients of home care safe continues to be paramount. Care at Home continues to hold a firm stance in maintaining practices that safeguard against the virus and provide the highest level of safe and personalized home care in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
“We continue to educate our caregivers regarding what is known about the virus, symptoms to watch for, and reporting protocols when symptoms are recognized,” said Suzanne Karp, Founder of Care at Home. “Our caregivers are required to wear proper PPE and maintain good hygiene as recommended by the CDC and the Department of Health.”
Care at Home caregivers are screened daily to ensure they are following protocol when caring for clients. The home care agency also follows safety policies instituted by senior living communities where clients are served.
“We stand with confidence that the strict standards we hold our exceptional team of caregivers to have positioned us as the safest personalized home care agency in the community,” explains Dawn Lindelow, Business Manager for Care at Home. “And since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to successfully provide safe home care and keep clients, family members, and caregivers protected because of our comprehensive COVID-19 safety practices.”
About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more.
