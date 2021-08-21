Toni Peck Enhances Practice and is Now a Certified Family Court Mediator
Fort Myers, FL, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that divorce, marital and family law attorney Antoinette (“Toni”) Peck is now a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Court Mediator. As such, she serves as a neutral party to help resolve family law disputes, either before or after divorce, in matters of parental responsibility, parenting plans, paternity, child support, property division and alimony.
Peck handles all aspects of divorce, marital and family law, including adoptions, dependency matters, paternity, interstate jurisdictional issues, as well as unique laws pertaining to children of tribal nations. Relying on a decade of litigation experience and as a former assistant public defender, she provides each client with an honest assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of their case, as well as alternatives to litigation, if possible. Peck is licensed to practice law in both Florida and Minnesota.
Passionate about animal advocacy, Peck serves on the Caloosa Humane Society Inc.’s Board of Directors and previously served as the Caloosa Humane Society’s pro bono legal counsel. She is also an avid cyclist and serves as secretary of the Caloosa Riders Bicycle Club Board of Directors. Peck is a member of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys and the Florida Association of Women Lawyers.
Peck received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Dakota and her law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. She may be reached at toni.peck@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1302.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Peck or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
