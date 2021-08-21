Steve Muehler Paralegal Expands to Offer “California & Federal Court eFiling Services”
Steve Muehler announced today that the Paralegal Services Division has expanded its Products & Services to include eFiling Services for both the Federal Courts and the California State Courts.
Los Angeles, CA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Steve Muehler and the information released today, “Throughout California, nearly all courts today have moved to implement eFiling as a standard legal practice. We have partnered with a California vendor that allows us to provide a simplified eFiling service for our Paralegal Clients, Corporate Clients, and even clients that are without an attorney. Through this vendor partnership, we are able to offer simplified eFilings, that also includes options for service of court papers to the other party(s).”
Additional Information about the new eFiling Services for Federal & California State Courts will be made available on the Steve Muehler Paralegal website in the coming days: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com.
Additional Online Resources:
About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):
Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com
Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com
Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com
Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/
Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction. Steve Muehler can assist you in completing legal forms when you are seeking to represent yourself in your own legal matters. If you need legal representation, are involved in litigation, or have complex legal issues that cannot be handled or dealt with on your own, you should seek competent legal advice and/or hire an attorney. Our legal documentation preparation service uses the answers you provide to automatically populate legal forms and complete them on your behalf. Our review of your answers is limited solely to completeness, spelling and grammar, internal consistency of names, addresses and the like. At no time do we review your answers for legal sufficiency, draw legal conclusions, provide advice or apply the law to the facts of your particular situation. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice for any situation or case. As such Steve Muehler cannot make personal recommendations as to what documents should or should not be used and cannot attempt to predict the legal impact of using any certain response or form. This document preparation service is not intended to create an attorney-client relationship, and by using Steve Muehler's services, and no attorney-client relationship will be created. You are totally and solely responsible for your own selections and actions. Again, Steve Muehler cannot make any recommendations for any corrections or changes to the documents or their application, content or use.
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC
