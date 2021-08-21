Zeigler Motorsports Hosts Meet & Greet for NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki
Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting a free Meet & Greet event for Josh Bilicki at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST with opportunities for autographs, photos, and a chance to win tickets to the race the next day, every hour. The auto group announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Bilicki for the FireKeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.
Kalamazoo, FL, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting an official Meet & Greet for Josh Bilicki on Saturday, August 21, from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive in Kalamazoo. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature opportunities for autographs and photos with Bilicki and number 52, the Zeigler-sponsored 2021 Ford Mustang designed by Orion Biedrzycki of Hershy Designs.
The dealer group also announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Josh Bilicki - of Rick Ware Racing (RWR) - for the Firekeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).
"I am very excited to be teaming up with Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway this year. This seemed to be a very natural fit, for several different reasons. Zeigler Auto Group is expanding into my home state of Wisconsin, which is very exciting for me to have them close to my home. Another reason is my love for all things with a motor which aligns perfectly with everyone at Zeigler Motorsports, from my background racing go-karts and motocross, to riding snowmobiles and more,” said Bilicki.
During the official Meet & Greet event, there will also be chances to win tickets to watch Bilicki on Sunday at Michigan every hour, as well as other prizes and giveaways. Zeigler Motorsports’ on-site restaurant and bar, Trak-Houz Bar & Grill, will also be open with plenty of specials for the entire community to enjoy.
"These are exciting times for the team at Zeigler Auto Group to partner and support such a promising young man like Josh! Josh's past experiences with motocross & now racing cars align perfectly with our teams across the Auto Group & Motorsports locations," said Chris Snyder, GM at Zeigler Motorsports.
Although this isn’t the first time Zeigler joined Bilicki at Michigan, it is the first time that the auto group is a full primary sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series. Previously, Bilicki raced a combined Zeigler and Marriott Companies race car for the Xfinity NASCAR series when he was still part time with Rick Ware Racing. Since then, Bilicki has gone on to race with the team full time, getting behind the wheel every weekend for RWR.
“With Zeigler continuing to expand into other states - most recently Josh’s home state of Wisconsin - it is now more meaningful than ever for us to have someone like Josh represent Zeigler in a NASCAR race right here in our own backyard in Michigan. Besides being very talented and hardworking, Josh is an overall great guy. I know that the community will be very excited to get to meet him in person at our event on Saturday,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.
Zeigler has purchased nine new stores over the last 16 months, with Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha, encompassing its most recent acquisition. As Zeigler’s first in Wisconsin, the four-dealer purchase adds 14,000 vehicle sales a year to the organization with the auto group pacing to retail over 67,000 vehicles collectively and over $2.2 billion in sales next year.
Other previous acquisitions include Subaru of Merrillville, purchased in May of this year; and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, and INFINITI of Hoffman Estates purchased in January of last year.
About Rick Ware Racing (RWR)
Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is an American motorsports team which currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NTT IndyCar Series. The team has competed in NASCAR, the ARCA Racing Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, Summer X Games, IndyCar Series and Rolex Sports Car Series since 2008, and is owned by former driver Rick Ware.
Since RWR's inception, the organization has won championships in the SCCA (1988), the WMA Motocross Series (2006, 2007) the AMA Arenacross Series (2007, 2008, 2009), in partnership with Tuf Racing, the Whelen Modified Tour at Bowman Gray Stadium (2009) in partnership with Tim Brown Motorsports, as well as "Top Performing Independent Team" in the Motocross and Supercross Series.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 automotive franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 15 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people and ranks among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with annual sales for 2022 currently estimated at $2.2 billion. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
