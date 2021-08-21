Zeigler Motorsports Hosts Meet & Greet for NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki

Zeigler Auto Group will be hosting a free Meet & Greet event for Josh Bilicki at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST with opportunities for autographs, photos, and a chance to win tickets to the race the next day, every hour. The auto group announced earlier this week that it will be sponsoring Bilicki for the FireKeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.