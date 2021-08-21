Broxterman Alicks McFarlane Lawyers Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® List
Broxterman Alicks McFarlane announced that Heather Broxterman and Steven Visioli have been named to the list of The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the category of Family Law.
Denver, CO, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC is pleased to announce that shareholder Heather Broxterman has been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, while associate Steven Visioli has been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
Both attorneys are recognized in the Family Law category.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.
Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
About Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (https://bamfamlaw.com/)
Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (BAM) is a Denver-based family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way.
About Best Lawyers
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and Best Lawyers received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
