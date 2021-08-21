Otteson Shapiro Lawyers Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® List
Eight attorneys in the Denver and Dallas offices of Otteson Shapiro LLP have been named to The Best Lawyers in America 2022
Denver, CO, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Otteson Shapiro LLP is pleased to announce that eight of the firm’s lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
The attorneys on the Best Lawyers list, year first selected, and the practice areas for which they are recognized, are:
Denver, CO:
- Duncan E. Barber (2019)
- Commercial Litigation
- I. Thomas Bieging (2007)
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Garth A. Gersten (2007)
- Insurance Law
- Stephen B. Shapiro (2013)
- Insurance Law
- Lisa Shimel (2021)
- Real Estate Law
Dallas, TX:
- John C. Leininger (2021)
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- F. John Podvin Jr. (2014)
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Kevin T. Schutte (2021)
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
About Otteson Shapiro LLP
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, Otteson Shapiro LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, commercial and banking litigation, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
About Best Lawyers
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and Best Lawyers received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
