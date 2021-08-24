Henderson Bank Donates to Local Non-Profit
American First National Bank donates to local elementary schools Literacy Program for the 2021-2022 Academic Year.
Henderson, NV, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- American First National Bank provides a $5,000 sponsorship to Spread the Word Nevada. This sponsorship brings the STWN literacy program to every student at an at-risk elementary school in Henderson, NV for an entire academic year. Spread the Word Programs serve 65 at-risk elementary schools throughout Nevada. AFNB is proud to sponsor this program and a local at-risk elementary school in our community. For more information, visit their website at: www.spreadthewordnevada.org/adopted-schools/.
AFNB an Asian-American owned National Bank with reported total assets exceeding $2.14 billion as of June 30th, 2021 with full FDIC insurance coverage, headquartered in Houston, Texas. AFNB was formed by 6 Organizers in August 1997 and opened for business on May 18, 1998. The Corporate Office is located at 9999 Bellaire Blvd., near the southeast corner of the intersection on Beltway 8 and Bellaire Blvd. in Houston. The Corporate Office is located in a 12-story building which the Bank owns 6 floors of space. In addition to the Corporate Office, AFNB operates from 20 branch locations in Texas, Nevada, and California. In the state of Texas, there are 6 branches in the Houston Metro area, First Colony, Harwin, Spring, Katy and Sugar Land; 7 branches in the Dallas Metro area, Richardson, Harry Hines, Legacy, Plano, Carrollton, Garland, and Arlington. In the state of Nevada, there are 4 branches, Las Vegas, Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, and Henderson. In the state of California, there are 3 branches, City of Industry, Alhambra, Arcadia, and a Loan Production Office.
Barbara Pope
702-216-5500
afnb.com
10345 S. Eastern Ave., Ste. 120
Henderson, NV 89052
