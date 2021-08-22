Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
Abuja, Nigeria, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions.
Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, the Miners Association of Nigeria and PwC Nigeria, the online platform will include a high-level opening ceremony and showcase key companies from the sector.
The Hon. Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, Nigeria's Minister of mines and Steel Development states: "On behalf of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the organisers, we would like to thank all parties for their cooperation in this year’s virtual event. We are still very much looking forward to welcoming you in Nigeria. In the interim, we wish you all the best of health."
Nigeria Mining Week Online will take place on the Mine.it Africa – Connect platform, enabling networking, video meetings, questions and answers as well as live chats. This unique, all-in-one, interactive digital mining platform provides African mining news and opportunities, live, interactive events and engagement in one place.
Steadfast and supportive partners
“Nigeria Mining Week has been around for more than six years and thanks to our continuous and innovative digital engagement during the last 18 months of the COVID pandemic, we have remained a steadfast and supportive partner to the industry through it all,” says Sabrina Tab, event manager of Nigeria Mining Week.
“We have also seen that throughout the pandemic, mining activities in Nigeria have continued wherever possible,” she adds, “while digital engagement has been invaluable to keep the communication lines and even more importantly, business discussions, open.”
Tab continues: “We look forward to another lively and well-attended event in October, when we will highlight seven compelling reasons why Nigeria remains an exciting business prospect for any serious mining investors. Despite the recent challenges to the industry globally, the interest in Nigeria’s mining future has not receded. We’re proud to have perfected the event platform to offer a slick and user-friendly experience and to receive high-level speakers from the public and private sectors as well as an international audience looking to learn about business opportunities in Nigeria.”
Prioritising safety for all
“This 2021 edition of Nigeria Mining Week being held virtually helps us to prioritise the health and safety of participants,” says Cyril Azobu, Partner and Mining Leader, PwC Nigeria and part of the event’s organising committee; “furthermore it highlights the benefits and the need for increased adoption of digitalisation in Nigeria’s mining industry. With this digital event, our local mining ecosystem will gain from increased access to event content and connection with more international participants.”
The President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alh Kabiru Mohammed, agrees: “Leveraging on ICT, the Miners Association of Nigeria assures our sponsors, exhibitors, resource personnel, members and other stakeholders improved and qualitative sessions that will deliver value for their investments during the two-day event. We wish everyone a fruitful and successful Nigeria Mining Week 2021."
Why Nigeria?
Nigeria Mining Week’s programme will feature the following seven top reasons to invest in the country’s mining sector, featuring experienced investors, miners, industry experts and government representatives:
• Reason 1: Vast and untapped exploration opportunities with widespread project development upside
• Reason 2: Commitment to formalise artisanal and small-scale mining sector, in line with global demand for transparency
• Reason 3: Commitment to provide attractive regulatory and legal landscape
• Reason 4: Feasible access to capital and financing options for the mining sector
• Reason 5: Promising mining projects – opening the door for further investment
• Reason 6: Beneficiation projects in execution to increase local value addition
• Reason 7: ESG and best practices already a top agenda item
To register to attend or get access to extensive content from previous events, webinars and interviews, register on the event website.
Nigeria Mining Week is an annual event and online platform for all the mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sector wanting to do business in Nigeria. Established six years ago, it is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC and Clarion Events Africa and is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. DRC Mining Week and Africa Mining Forum are partner events, and Mining Review Africa is the premier event media partner.
Mine.it Africa – Connect: Some 3000 mining professionals from 78 countries are already using the platform and attending the digital events and webinars. It is also an ongoing source of industry news, print and video content, interviews and podcasts as well as live webinars and conferences.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 12–13 October 2021
Location: Online
