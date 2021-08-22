CoverMe Provides Beginner’s Guide to Choose the Right Plans and Bolster Cybersecurity
San Jose, CA, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TechRadar, one of the largest consumer technology news and reviews sites, published a review of CoverMe app earlier this month. The independent review introduced CoverMe’s price, features, interface and user experience, support, security level, and provide guidance for consumers.
“CoverMe is a private communications app that offers a robust and secure messaging platform. In a time where privacy is at the forefront of the digital conversation, you will likely see the value in what CoverMe has to offer,” Daniel Ginn, the author of the CoverMe review mentioned. “CoverMe protects third-party access to messages through end-to-end encryption. Calls are made through a VoIP system, which divides the call signal into ‘packets’, making it difficult for unwanted eavesdroppers to intercept the call.”
Served as a multi-functional app, CoverMe aims to provide the ultimate privacy protection solution to users. To better serve users with different kinds of communication habits in daily life, CoverMe team have designed flexible plans to extend the possibility of personalizing the subscriptions and services.
Users can choose basic plans, which includes 1) numbers for the United States and Canada, 2) numbers for Australia and Austria, and 3)numbers for other regions or countries. The price of each plan also differs.
Except for the regions, users are allowed to select an appropriate plan flexibly according to their needs, notably call numbers, text amounts, long-term or short-term needs.
Also, CoverMe’s in-app secure vault offers a secret place capable of storing all your sensitive files, such as personal photos, videos, confidential documents and passwords on your device. All the private messages can be programmed to self-destruct on CoverMe.
CoverMe has just upgraded the iOS premium service package in July, and the Android version will also be available soon.
To read the full beginner’s guide to CoverMe plans, please check out the blog post: http://blog.coverme.ws/en/how-to-choose-the-right-coverme-plan/ .
To know more about CoverMe, please download the CoverMe app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit http://www.coverme.ws/ .
About CoverMe
CoverMe was founded in 2012 in San Jose, California. CoverMe is dedicated to offering mobile security for all smartphone users. CoverMe develops mobile apps and cloud services to enhance the privacy and security of smartphone users and to protect private information stored on smartphones.
For more information, please visit http://www.coverme.ws/ .
“CoverMe is a private communications app that offers a robust and secure messaging platform. In a time where privacy is at the forefront of the digital conversation, you will likely see the value in what CoverMe has to offer,” Daniel Ginn, the author of the CoverMe review mentioned. “CoverMe protects third-party access to messages through end-to-end encryption. Calls are made through a VoIP system, which divides the call signal into ‘packets’, making it difficult for unwanted eavesdroppers to intercept the call.”
Served as a multi-functional app, CoverMe aims to provide the ultimate privacy protection solution to users. To better serve users with different kinds of communication habits in daily life, CoverMe team have designed flexible plans to extend the possibility of personalizing the subscriptions and services.
Users can choose basic plans, which includes 1) numbers for the United States and Canada, 2) numbers for Australia and Austria, and 3)numbers for other regions or countries. The price of each plan also differs.
Except for the regions, users are allowed to select an appropriate plan flexibly according to their needs, notably call numbers, text amounts, long-term or short-term needs.
Also, CoverMe’s in-app secure vault offers a secret place capable of storing all your sensitive files, such as personal photos, videos, confidential documents and passwords on your device. All the private messages can be programmed to self-destruct on CoverMe.
CoverMe has just upgraded the iOS premium service package in July, and the Android version will also be available soon.
To read the full beginner’s guide to CoverMe plans, please check out the blog post: http://blog.coverme.ws/en/how-to-choose-the-right-coverme-plan/ .
To know more about CoverMe, please download the CoverMe app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit http://www.coverme.ws/ .
About CoverMe
CoverMe was founded in 2012 in San Jose, California. CoverMe is dedicated to offering mobile security for all smartphone users. CoverMe develops mobile apps and cloud services to enhance the privacy and security of smartphone users and to protect private information stored on smartphones.
For more information, please visit http://www.coverme.ws/ .
Contact
CoverMe, Inc.Contact
Roger Johnson
1-669-209-0123
http://www.coverme.ws/en/index.html
Roger Johnson
1-669-209-0123
http://www.coverme.ws/en/index.html
Categories