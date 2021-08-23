BYD Delivers Two K7M-ER Electric Buses to LINK Transit
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced the delivery of two battery-electric 30-foot K7M-ER buses to LINK Transit in Wenatchee, Washington, bringing the agency’s zero-emission BYD fleet total to 12.
The K7M-ER can seat 20 passengers, has a range of up to 185 miles, and can be fully charged in 3.5 to 4 hours. All of the buses were fitted with wireless charging receivers from Momentum Dynamics, allowing for on-route charging. This increases the range of the bus to allow for virtually perpetual usage.
“We’re honored that the forward-thinking leaders of LINK Transit have once again chosen BYD buses to provide their passengers with transportation that is comfortable, quiet, and protective of the beauty of Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “Our innovative battery-electric buses will help keep the air clean and lower LINK Transit’s operating costs.”
In addition to the two K7M-ERs, LINK Transit’s electric bus fleet includes 10 of BYD’s K8M buses.
The K8M 35-foot electric bus, manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, has a range of up to 215 miles, seats up to 32, and can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours.
In 2018, LINK Transit commissioned the nation’s first 200-kilowatt wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum Dynamics. LINK Transit has since commissioned three additional on-route charging stations and has become a recognized innovator in its approach to regional transit, officials said at a ceremony honoring the roll out Thursday in Wenatchee.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513.
