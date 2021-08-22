16 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022
Fort Myers, FL, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the second edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America has honored 16 Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. attorneys in 16 practice areas. According to its statement, “For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.”
Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers as "Lawyer of the Year.” More than 10.8 million evaluations were analyzed in the United States, which resulted in recognition of approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice across the country. Henderson Franklin is pleased to share that:
Amanda Barritt was honored as Best Lawyers® 2022 Community Association Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Fort Myers; and
Russell Schropp was honored as Best Lawyers® 2022 Environmental Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Fort Myers.
Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” awards recognize attorneys in private practice less than ten years for outstanding professional excellence. Henderson Franklin’s 2022 “Ones to Watch” attorneys include:
Daniel (“D.J.”) Brick, Trusts and Estates
Anthony Cetrangelo, Trusts and Estates
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
Monica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
The complete list of Henderson Franklin attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 are:
Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law, Community Association Law
Michael Corso, Legal and Professional Malpractice Defense, Personal Injury Litigation
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Erin Houck-Toll, Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Tax Law
Denis Noah, Real Estate Litigation and Law
John Noland, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation
Russell Schropp, Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law & Litigation
Robert Shearman, Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment Litigation
G. Donald Thomson, Commercial and Real Estate Litigation
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
