16 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022

Fort Myers, FL, August 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the second edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America has honored 16 Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. attorneys in 16 practice areas. According to its statement, "For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe."Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers as "Lawyer of the Year." More than 10.8 million evaluations were analyzed in the United States, which resulted in recognition of approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice across the country. Henderson Franklin is pleased to share that:Amanda Barritt was honored as Best Lawyers® 2022 Community Association Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Fort Myers; andRussell Schropp was honored as Best Lawyers® 2022 Environmental Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Fort Myers.Best Lawyers® "Ones to Watch" awards recognize attorneys in private practice less than ten years for outstanding professional excellence. Henderson Franklin's 2022 "Ones to Watch" attorneys include:Daniel ("D.J.") Brick, Trusts and EstatesAnthony Cetrangelo, Trusts and EstatesKayla Richmond, Family LawMonica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation - DefendantsThe complete list of Henderson Franklin attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 are:Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law, Community Association LawMichael Corso, Legal and Professional Malpractice Defense, Personal Injury LitigationThomas Gunderson, Real Estate LawEric Gurgold, Trusts and EstatesErin Houck-Toll, Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Tax LawDenis Noah, Real Estate Litigation and LawJohn Noland, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial LitigationRussell Schropp, Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law & LitigationRobert Shearman, Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment LitigationG. Donald Thomson, Commercial and Real Estate LitigationBeth Vogelsang, Family LawGuy Whitesman, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and EstatesHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys.