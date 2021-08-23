New Documentary "One Life to Blossom" Tackles the Black Trans Community
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- One Life to Blossom, starring former I am Cait star Blossom C. Brown, and directed by Alexandrina André, is now streaming on platforms Philo, Tubi Tv, Plex Tv, and others.
One Life to Blossom is a story that follows the life of black transgender activist and entertainer Blossom C. Brown as she undergoes face feminization surgery before making headlines at the CNN LGBTQ Town Hall. Raised in Mississippi, Blossom struggled after being infected with H.I.V. at the age of seventeen. Although denied by nursing schools six times, the black community, and colleagues, Blossom refused to give up her dreams. Her unlikely journey from grocery store clerk in Jackson to L.A., where she becomes a voice for Black transgender women, is chronicled, proving that dreams do come true.
Blossom C. Brown stars as a follow-up to her appearance at the 2019 CNN Townhall, where she famously protested Don Lemon and Beto O'Rourke's lack of trans representation. She has made appearances on Caitlyn Jenner’s show, I am Cait, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Rain Valdez’s Razor Tongue.
“It is not your typical 'black trans' story. While it does have sad moments, it’s a pretty uplifting film. I wanted the tone to fit Blossom’s personality. I am not a transgender woman, but Blossom’s story inspired me, and I know it will inspire others as well,” said Alexandrina, Director
One Life to Blossom conversations on H.I.V., transgender experiences, and the black community's lack of awareness and support of their own, makes it a film worth seeing.
About Distribution
One Life to Blossom has been acquired for distribution by global streaming sites Tubi Tv, Philo, and Plex TV. It can also be streamed on Roku.
Media Contact
For more information:
Official One Life to Blossom Doc
officialblossomdoc@gmail.com
One Life to Blossom is a story that follows the life of black transgender activist and entertainer Blossom C. Brown as she undergoes face feminization surgery before making headlines at the CNN LGBTQ Town Hall. Raised in Mississippi, Blossom struggled after being infected with H.I.V. at the age of seventeen. Although denied by nursing schools six times, the black community, and colleagues, Blossom refused to give up her dreams. Her unlikely journey from grocery store clerk in Jackson to L.A., where she becomes a voice for Black transgender women, is chronicled, proving that dreams do come true.
Blossom C. Brown stars as a follow-up to her appearance at the 2019 CNN Townhall, where she famously protested Don Lemon and Beto O'Rourke's lack of trans representation. She has made appearances on Caitlyn Jenner’s show, I am Cait, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Rain Valdez’s Razor Tongue.
“It is not your typical 'black trans' story. While it does have sad moments, it’s a pretty uplifting film. I wanted the tone to fit Blossom’s personality. I am not a transgender woman, but Blossom’s story inspired me, and I know it will inspire others as well,” said Alexandrina, Director
One Life to Blossom conversations on H.I.V., transgender experiences, and the black community's lack of awareness and support of their own, makes it a film worth seeing.
About Distribution
One Life to Blossom has been acquired for distribution by global streaming sites Tubi Tv, Philo, and Plex TV. It can also be streamed on Roku.
Media Contact
For more information:
Official One Life to Blossom Doc
officialblossomdoc@gmail.com
Contact
One Life to BlossomContact
Alexandrina Andre
213-432-9735
http://onelifetoblossom.tumblr.com/
Alexandrina Andre
213-432-9735
http://onelifetoblossom.tumblr.com/
Categories