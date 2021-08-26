Petro Cohen Attorney Named on 2022 “Best Lawyers” List; New Workers’ Comp Attorney Joins Firm
Frank Petro of Petro Cohen, P.C. was recently recognized on the Best Lawyers® list for twenty-eighth consecutive year. Additionally, Samuel A. Scimeca joined Petro Cohen Law Firm as the newest workers' compensation attorney.
Northfield, NJ, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Petro Cohen, P.C. is delighted to announce that Frank A. Petro, Esq. has once again been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list for 2022, marking his twenty-eighth consecutive year on the prestigious list. Announced this week in the Best Lawyers in America publication, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, the Best Lawyers list has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence since first published in 1983.
The Best Lawyers list has earned the respect of the legal profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. Lawyers named on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
As a founder of Petro Cohen, P.C., Frank Petro heads the Workers’ Compensation Department for the firm. Throughout his 45+ year career, Mr. Petro has garnered numerous accolades and is widely respected throughout the region as a top workers’ compensation attorney in New Jersey.
Mr. Petro is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney, the highest specialty certification available to NJ workers’ compensation lawyers. He has held this distinction since the State of New Jersey first issued the certification for workers’ comp in 1998.
For 28 years, Mr. Petro has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for workers’ compensation claimants, a distinction held by only 14 lawyers throughout the county. He is one of only four workers’ compensation attorneys in New Jersey to be named on the list, and the only NJ attorney to be named for 28 consecutive years.
Mr. Petro is a former President of the leading professional organization for NJ workers’ compensation lawyers and judges, The Justice James H. Coleman, Jr. New Jersey Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court, and served as one of 38 National Trustees for the American Inns of Court Foundation, the nation’s leading professional organization promoting legal excellence, professionalism, ethics, and civility for United States judges and lawyers.
In addition to Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Petro has been recognized in the area of workers’ compensation for 17 consecutive years on the Super Lawyers® list. For 21 consecutive years, Mr. Petro also has held a Preeminent (“AV”) rating from the world’s leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating available to attorneys for skills and ethics. Mr. Petro also has a Superb rating from AVVO, an online legal services marketplace.
Samuel A. Scimeca recently joined Petro Cohen, P.C. as a workers’ compensation attorney. Mr. Scimeca graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 2013. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 2018 from Widener University Delaware School of Law and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in November 2018.
Petro Cohen, P.C. handles workers’ compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Serving all of southern New Jersey, Petro Cohen has offices in Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, and Cape May NJ. For more information, visit PetroCohen.com or contact Managing Partner, Susan Petro at 609.677.1700.
With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen, P.C. Attorneys at Law handle workers’ compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Dedicated to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised commitment to every client. Recognized as a leading New Jersey law firm for workers’ compensation and personal injury, Petro Cohen handles cases throughout southern and central New Jersey. For more information or a free consultation with an attorney at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ office, call 888.675.7607 or visit PetroCohen.com
The Best Lawyers list has earned the respect of the legal profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. Lawyers named on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
As a founder of Petro Cohen, P.C., Frank Petro heads the Workers’ Compensation Department for the firm. Throughout his 45+ year career, Mr. Petro has garnered numerous accolades and is widely respected throughout the region as a top workers’ compensation attorney in New Jersey.
Mr. Petro is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney, the highest specialty certification available to NJ workers’ compensation lawyers. He has held this distinction since the State of New Jersey first issued the certification for workers’ comp in 1998.
For 28 years, Mr. Petro has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for workers’ compensation claimants, a distinction held by only 14 lawyers throughout the county. He is one of only four workers’ compensation attorneys in New Jersey to be named on the list, and the only NJ attorney to be named for 28 consecutive years.
Mr. Petro is a former President of the leading professional organization for NJ workers’ compensation lawyers and judges, The Justice James H. Coleman, Jr. New Jersey Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court, and served as one of 38 National Trustees for the American Inns of Court Foundation, the nation’s leading professional organization promoting legal excellence, professionalism, ethics, and civility for United States judges and lawyers.
In addition to Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Petro has been recognized in the area of workers’ compensation for 17 consecutive years on the Super Lawyers® list. For 21 consecutive years, Mr. Petro also has held a Preeminent (“AV”) rating from the world’s leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating available to attorneys for skills and ethics. Mr. Petro also has a Superb rating from AVVO, an online legal services marketplace.
Samuel A. Scimeca recently joined Petro Cohen, P.C. as a workers’ compensation attorney. Mr. Scimeca graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 2013. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 2018 from Widener University Delaware School of Law and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in November 2018.
Petro Cohen, P.C. handles workers’ compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Serving all of southern New Jersey, Petro Cohen has offices in Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, and Cape May NJ. For more information, visit PetroCohen.com or contact Managing Partner, Susan Petro at 609.677.1700.
With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen, P.C. Attorneys at Law handle workers’ compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Dedicated to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised commitment to every client. Recognized as a leading New Jersey law firm for workers’ compensation and personal injury, Petro Cohen handles cases throughout southern and central New Jersey. For more information or a free consultation with an attorney at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ office, call 888.675.7607 or visit PetroCohen.com
Contact
Petro Cohen Petro MatarazzoContact
Julie Hayles
609-677-1700
www.petrocohen.com
julie@h2hconsults.com/609-576-3717
Julie Hayles
609-677-1700
www.petrocohen.com
julie@h2hconsults.com/609-576-3717
Categories