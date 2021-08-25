Guy Whitesman Named 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney
Fort Myers, FL, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that The Florida Bar Tax Section will honor Guy E. Whitesman as the 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year. Each year the chair of The Florida Bar Tax Section selects an individual who has made major contributions to the advancement of the practice of tax law and who exemplifies the highest standards of competence and integrity. Chair Harris L. Bonnette, Jr. chose Whitesman because of his “leadership, work, and participation in Tax Section matters leading up to his year as chair of the Tax Section for 2010-2011 where he navigated the Section through legislative and administrative challenges. His service to the Tax Section did not end there. Guy continued to participate in Tax Section activities, providing valuable input and analysis on tax issues important to taxpayers as well as serving as a speaker in continuing legal education programs.”
Whitesman is the past chair of both The Florida Bar’s Tax Law Section and Tax Law Certification Committee. He is also the immediate past chair of Henderson Franklin's Business and Tax Department. Whitesman has been Board Certified in Tax Law since 1992. Upon hearing of Whitesman’s award, Erin Houck-Toll (who serves as chair of the firm’s Business and Tax Department) expressed her support:
“This is wonderful news, and I wholeheartedly agree with the award going to Guy. When I began my career at Henderson Franklin, Guy was my mentor first and then my law partner. I’ve always looked to him as an example of the kind of lawyer I want to be - exceptionally bright with an advanced ability to apply his technical knowledge of tax and law to real-world situations when serving his clients. No matter how busy he is, he’s willing to help other lawyers whenever they’re in need of his expertise.”
Whitesman concentrates his practice in mergers and acquisitions, business organization operations and planning, taxation, estate planning and healthcare law. He has received much recognition over the years, including being named to Florida Super Lawyers® Magazine every year since 2006, Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013, and Florida Trend Legal Elite. Best Lawyers in America also named Whitesman “2021 Corporate Law Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” “2020 Trusts and Estates Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” “2019 Tax Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” and “2017 Corporate Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers.”
Whitesman received his undergraduate (B.A.) and law degree (J.D.) from University of Michigan, and his Masters in Taxation (LL.M., Taxation) from the University of Florida. He can be reached at guy.whitesman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1180.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Whitesman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
