RESAAS to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place August 17-18, 2021.
New York, NY, August 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.
Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 11:45 a.m. Pacific time (2:45 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k3efh-GKSiqeFnNOWNn3hg
Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.
Contact
RESAASContact
Don Mosher
604-617-5448
https://corporate.resaas.com
