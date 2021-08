RESAAS to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

New York, NY, August 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.Q3 Virtual Investor SummitDate: Tuesday, August 17, 2021Time: 11:45 a.m. Pacific time (2:45 p.m. Eastern time)Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k3efh-GKSiqeFnNOWNn3hgRegistration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.About The Investor SummitThe Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.