Mediation & Family Law Legend & Pioneer Woody Mosten Shares His Life Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing's “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who Shaped the History of Mediation Throughout the Nation.
Philadelphia, PA, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Woody Mosten – a legal legend who has shaped the history of mediation and peacemaking family law through his expansive training programs and professional services.
“I was a really good litigator, but at the end of the day, I never felt like I helped anyone. The more I read about mediation, the more I found it was a personal fit to my heart and my soul, as well as to my left side of my brain,” -Woody Mosten
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in family law where 90% of people don’t need to go to a court to get a divorce, where the older generation serves as docents, and disputes could be resolved peacefully, cheaply, and accessibly in conference rooms, not court rooms” -Woody Mosten.
The interview dives deep into Woody’s career and insights, such as:
· How Unbundling has revolutionized his practice
· Woody’s Top 3 Elements of Success
· 30+ Years of Insight on How Mediation is Reshaping Family Law
Access the interview here: https://familylawagency.com/woody-mosten
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com) and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Woody Mosten:
Woody Mosten is a highly experienced collaborative Family Lawyer, successful business owner, and Adjunct Professor at UCLA School of Law who’s authored six books with two others on the way, published over 80 articles, and is recognized worldwide as a Master Trainer of Collaborative Professionals and Mediators. Woody is the founder of mostenmediation.com, a professional mediation services firm, and mostenguthrie.com, a mediation training provider.
