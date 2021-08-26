Head Defence Maritime Regulator at UK Ministry of Defence Announced as Speaker at Defence Safety 2021
SMi Group Reports: Senior representatives will present key updates on maritime safety at the Defence Safety conference in London this October.
London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 4th Annual Defence Safety Conference, taking place on 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, UK, will once again include a unique focus on maritime safety leadership, training, and performance – allowing participants to understand the challenges and solutions facing the UK and international defence services.
There is a £100 early bird saving ending 31st August 2021 for commercial organisations. It is free to register for military and government personnel.
"Recognised as the next great revolution in naval technology, the Royal Navy has identified maritime autonomy as an innovative route for future capability enhancement. The operation of such vessels, however, brings new challenges and requires an adapted approach to regulation and certification.
"The Defence Maritime Regulator, through engagement with military and civilian agencies, along with the regulated community, has been able to develop an associated framework to meet this task. Although still in its infancy, it safeguards safety assurance while recognising the need to keep pace with innovation to prevent impeding effective capability development." -UK MoD
With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that Commodore Ian Groom, Head Defence Maritime Regulator, DSA, UK MoD, will provide a detailed presentation at the conference on "Autonomy – The Maritime Challenge."
Ian Groom is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology and a graduate of the Advanced Command and Staff Course. Now in his third decade of service, he has had a varied career encompassing both sea and shore appointments. In 2016, Ian joined HMS Prince of Wales as the Senior Naval Officer, where he sought to embed the lessons from HMS Queen Elizabeth build, before assuming the role of Client Director and Platform Authority for HMS Prince of Wales in 2018 and overseeing the build and ultimately the acceptance of the vessel into service. Ian joined DMR in Sep 20 on promotion to Commodore.
In addition to this presentation, delegates will hear more expert speakers discussing Maritime Safety in-depth:
• Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander U.S. Navy Safety Center, U.S. Navy will be presenting on "Managing Safety of Unmanned Maritime Systems."
• Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy will be presenting on "Canadian Navy Safety: Current Focus and Future Roadmaps and Projects."
The complimentary brochure, which includes the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR5.
Defence Safety Conference
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority
4th-5th October 2021
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear
Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexus
Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear
Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexus
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
