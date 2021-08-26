West Coast Self-Storage Opens in Fremont, California
Fremont, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage announced today that their newest storage facility in Fremont, California will open September 1st. The business is named West Coast Self-Storage Fremont and is located at 45968 Warm Springs Blvd., near the corner of Brown Rd. and Warm Springs Blvd.
The self-storage property features 623 storage units totaling 50,342 sq. ft. of rentable space. This includes 593 interior-access units ranging in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. These units are climate-controlled for added comfort and protection of belongings. The facility also features 30 drive-up units ranging from 10 x 20 to 10 x 30 that allow customers to load/unload directly into their unit from their vehicle.
West Coast Self-Storage Fremont was built to accommodate the needs of today’s storage customer. It features a variety of amenities including a covered loading/unloading area, personal pin-code entry, touchless key-fob access, 24-hour recorded video monitoring with digital cameras throughout the property, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. Additionally, an electric car charging station is being added.
Office hours will be 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
The self-storage facility was designed by Dennis Kobza & Associates, Inc. of Mountain View, CA, and built by Tilton Pacific Construction, Rocklin, CA. NWB Fremont, LLC is the owner. West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington developed the facility and will be managing the operation.
“This new self-storage facility is the result of listening to the needs of Fremont-area storage customers. We’re excited to provide next-level amenities and customer service and think that the people of Fremont will appreciate what we have to offer,” said Robert Beltran, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 83 managed and owned locations with fifty-nine stores in Washington, fourteen stores in Oregon, and ten stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
