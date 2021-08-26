Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Total Nutrition Technology, LLC and Brandless, Inc.
Tampa, FL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Total Nutrition Technology of Leesburg, Florida, is a full-service nutritional supplement source providing services ranging from product development through fulfillment. Founded in 2003, TNT has been included on the INC 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies and is the leader in its markets served, with products shipped throughout the United States and internationally.
Brandless of San Francisco provides a wide range of premium quality lifestyle products in the wellness, beauty, and home categories. With a focus on clean certifications and better living, the Brandless family of products is closely aligned to the superior offerings and reputation gained through the addition of Total Nutrition Technology.
Of the combination, Total Nutrition Technology Founder and CEO Lourdes McAgy commented, “We are exceedingly happy to be joining the Brandless family. Their focus on quality and delivery aligns perfectly with the way that we have built TNT, and we strongly believe that this combination will power both companies to an increased position of leadership in this space.”
The acquisition is backed by Clarke Capital Partners of Provo, Utah. Clarke is a family office focusing on founder-led businesses and multiple investments in the consumer products space.
Benchmark International Transaction Director William Sullivan stated regarding the transaction, “We were able to source a strong number of highly qualified buyers very quickly for Lourdes’s great company, providing her with the options that she deserved. Brandless was the most strategic choice, with perfect synergies to set them up for immediate expansion from day one. We could not be happier about this fantastic partnership.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
