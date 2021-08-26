Alexander Rolph Moore, Esq. Joins Joins Kahana & Feld LLP as a Partner with Its Construction, General Liability, and Employment Litigation Teams
Alexander Rolph Moore, Esq. Joins Kahana & Feld LLP.
Oakland, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alexander Rolph Moore, Esq. has joined Kahana & Feld LLP as a partner in the firm’s Oakland, California office, representing clients Construction, General Liability, and Employment Litigation practice groups.
“Mr. Moore brings 20 years of litigation experience to our firm,” said Jason Feld, Co-Founding Partner of Kahana & Feld and Chair of the firm’s Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups. “Alex has a track record of success representing individual and commercial clients in construction litigation matters.”
“I am pleased to have Mr. Moore join our Oakland office and serve our growing clientele in Northern California,” said Emmett Seltzer, Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s Oakland office. “Alex has experience and skills that will help us provide the highest quality representation to our clients.”
A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and Golden Gate University School of Law, Mr. Moore has successfully represented individual and commercial clients in complex disputes arising out of construction contracts, construction defect allegations, premises liability matters, landlord-tenant disputes, and personal injuries. Prior to becoming an attorney, Mr. Moore served in the United States Army as a non-commissioned officer in Bamberg, Germany and Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
