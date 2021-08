Realm of Expression, a Transformational Social Event Intended for an Evening of Connection, Creation, Collaboration and Expression, Takes Place on Friday, August 27th

San Diego, CA, August 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Conscious Luminaries and Transcendent Visionaries unite to bring the community together for Realm of Expression on Friday, August 27th from 6 - 8:30 pm PST at Windansea Beach. The exact location will be provided to registrants on day of. Realm of Expression was created for those who are ready to fully step into their power of expression, to shift into their next level of expansion, and connect with like-minded individuals.Free registration provides access into the Realm. This transformational event will be hosted by Theo Cummings, Niki Van Houten, Lauren Turton, Doc Peace, Dijon Bowden, Kendal Beatty, Sydney Strabala. To learn more about this upcoming event and register to attend, please visit here: bit.ly/realmofexpression“We are in this flock together,” says doc.Peace. “And together we thrive.”Please contact them at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com or connect with hosts on Instagram (details below).About the hosts:Theo Cummings is an Intuitive Success Mentor, Charisma Leadership Speaker, and Subconscious Mind Expert who guides individuals in creating 6+ figure impact and lifestyle freedom. Connect with Theo on IG @theocummingsofficialNiki Van Houten is a Subconscious Mind Coach trained in NLP who guides individuals in reprograming their mind to create an epic life. Connect with Niki on IG @itsnikivanLauren Turton is a Business Coach who empowers Transcendent Visionaries so that they can have massive impact. Connect with Lauren on IG @laurenturtonDr. Peace Uche aka doc.PEACE, is a Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and Business Coach who empowers Conscious Luminaries to transform their creativity and expertise into abundant soul purpose. Connect with doc.PEACE on IG @doc.peaceDijon Bowden is an artist who guides individuals in embodying their soul through creative expression. Connect with Dijon @dijonbowdenKendal Beatty is a coach who guides purpose-driven leaders through transformational soul alignment to serve at their highest potential. Connect with Kendal on IG @kbeattSydney Strabala is a Teacher of Meditation, Kundalini Yoga, Energy, Breathwork, Sound Therapy, 1:1 Spiritual Mentorship. Connect with Sydney on IG @creatingsyd