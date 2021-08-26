Rallio Ranked a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine
For 4th year running, Rallio named a supplier of choice in the Marketing category.
Irvine, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rallio recently ranked 7th in Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Suppliers list, published in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
"Service providers can be the unsung heroes of franchising, helping franchisees and franchisors manage some of the most complicated parts of their business," says Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief, Jason Feifer. "That's why we put together this annual list — to celebrate these franchising heroes, and help others in franchising find their next great partners."
To determine its annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 750 franchisors, from emerging brands that just got started to established companies that have been franchising for decades. They asked them to say which service providers they and their franchisees use, and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services. They scored each supplier based on the results of the survey, and the top-scoring suppliers in each of 10 categories made the list.
In this 4th annual edition of the ranking, Rallio nabbed the #7 spot in the Marketing category as a preferred supplier of social media marketing and management tools for franchisors and their franchisees.
“For the fourth year in a row, our clients have made it clear they trust Rallio with their social media technology needs,” says Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio. “Particularly during the past year, they found our support and expertise to be critical in terms of navigating these unprecedented times. As they pivoted, we did, too — and we empowered them to succeed despite the road blocks they encountered.”
Rallio technology allows franchisors to promote brand awareness at scale — with cutting-edge social media technology tools that enable system-wide content syndication across hundreds or even thousands of locations. Meanwhile, the Rallio Local division further supports franchisees in their efforts to drive local business and engage with the communities in which they operate.
To view Rallio in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers. Results can also be seen in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands and Entrepreneur Media’s iOS and Android mobile app.
To request a demo of the Rallio platform, visit rallio.com.
Contact
Karen Spaeder
949-861-3900
www.rallio.com
