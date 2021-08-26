Team Phun Acquires Nationally Recognized Marketing Firm’s Experiential Division
San Diego, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Team Phun®, an innovative brand-building promotional products company with offices on both coasts continues to vertically expand its supply chain with the recent acquisition of experiential marketing services division from nationally recognized marketing firm Mirus Agency.
Mirus distinguished itself with its relationship marketing techniques that help build lasting connections between brands and their target customers, inspiring brand loyalty and repeat purchasing.
Says Julie Seal-Gaustad, CEO of Mirus, “Team Phun aligns with our core values, has a strong commitment to its clients and team, and is a known brand-building expert in the marketplace.” All existing staff, workflows, and service offerings will remain in place.
According to Team Phun partner Sean Burns, “The goal of relationship marketing is to create strong, even emotional, customer connections to a brand. Architecting those promotional solutions is our number one priority. The ability to offer a more cohesive, consolidated solution with Mirus’ skillset is expected to yield immediate returns for clients.”
Jesse Goodwick, Team Phun founder, adds, “Add that to our proprietary lead generation, order capture and e-commerce online store programs, fulfillment services, including design and production, under our one roof provides ready-to-serve functionality for most projects.”
Team Phun is a member of the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) and has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades.
About Team Phun
Team Phun is a brand consulting agency specializing in screen printing, embroidery, ad specialty, digital marketing, websites, design services, We build value for our clients, leveraging our team's talents to create custom branding solutions, from one off event production to turnkey design, sourcing, production, and fulfillment. The creation of Phun for All, following the acquisition of Mirus Agency’s experiential marketing division is a first for Team Phun, with additional strategic acquisitions to follow. Please find more information at www.teamphun.com and our instagram @teamphun.
About Phun for All
Phun for All is Team Phun’s new experiential marketing division. Phun for All will works closely with clients to build a strategic experiential marketing plan, from planning and creative solutions to logistics, staffing, and management through reporting and analysis, thus increasing brand awareness and ultimately a return on investment. The combination of expertise in promotional products and event staffing is expected to yield immediate returns for clients. Please find more information at www.teamphun.com/phunforall.
Sean Burns
(858) 598-5563 x 2
www.teamphun.com
