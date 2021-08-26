Engel & Völkers Join Trash Turtles in Local Beach Cleanup
Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa shops join Trash Turtles for beach cleanup event and gather nearly 100 pounds of trash off the Gulf beaches.
Madeira Beach, FL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over 30 volunteers joined together Saturday, August 14th at Archibald Park in Madeira Beach, FL for a community beach cleanup event. Engel & Völkers, a real estate company ranked a top workplace for three consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, partnered with the Trash Turtles, an environmental nonprofit and awareness group based in Madeira Beach, FL, handing out beach cleaning equipment to local Engel & Völkers Realtors®, their families, friends, and guests along with community members for a morning of searching and properly disposing of litter found on the beach. Nearly 100 lbs. of trash were collected from the beaches by the end of the event.
Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, and Engel & Völkers South Tampa are part of the global network of Engel & Völkers brokerages committed to giving back to and investing in the neighborhoods where they live, play, and raise their families. Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa comments, “It was quite shocking seeing how much trash was left on the beach. It’s also motivating to see so many making an effort to contribute to the cleanliness and beauty of the beaches! We passed out red Engel & Völkers sun shirts to the volunteers and seeing them, our Realtors®, their families and friends, the community, plus partnering with the Trash Turtles, who hosts these events regularly, truly made it a sight to see! We enjoyed cleaning the beaches together.”
To learn more about the Trash Turtles, visit www.trashturtles.org. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
