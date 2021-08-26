Nitro Zone Hosts Community Vaccination Event
Let's crush COVID; Nitro Zone has partnered with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Georgia's DPH on a community vaccination pop-up event.
Peachtree Corners, GA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FDA finally gave that seal of approval. So join Nitro Zone to celebrate the vaccine you already received ($15 Action Zone) or get your vaccine and receive a free Action Zone Pass.
Are you already vaccinated? Show your Vaccination card and get a $15 Action Zone* on September 19.
Not vaccinated - Get a free Action Zone Pass with Vaccination
Free COVID-19 Vaccinations
Whether you want the new FDA Approved Pfizer vaccine, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they'll have it ready for you.
This event is for first-timers or to seal the deal with your 2nd vaccine.
Sunday, September 19, 2021
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
6344 Cash Ct. NW
Peachtree Corners, GA.
30071
* Action Zone includes Trampoline park, Rope Maze, Kids & Adult Ninja Course.
**Nitro Zone will have a 2nd event should you need it on October 10, 2021.
Alexis Conley
443-564-8288
nitrozone.com
