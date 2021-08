Nitro Zone Hosts Community Vaccination Event

Peachtree Corners, GA, August 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- FDA finally gave that seal of approval. So join Nitro Zone to celebrate the vaccine you already received ($15 Action Zone) or get your vaccine and receive a free Action Zone Pass.Are you already vaccinated? Show your Vaccination card and get a $15 Action Zone* on September 19.Not vaccinated - Get a free Action Zone Pass with VaccinationFree COVID-19 VaccinationsWhether you want the new FDA Approved Pfizer vaccine, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they'll have it ready for you.This event is for first-timers or to seal the deal with your 2nd vaccine.Sunday, September 19, 202112:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.6344 Cash Ct. NWPeachtree Corners, GA.30071* Action Zone includes Trampoline park, Rope Maze, Kids & Adult Ninja Course.**Nitro Zone will have a 2nd event should you need it on October 10, 2021.