Nutricosmetics Manufacturer Tosla to Expand Footprint with New Facility in Europe: Facility Growth to Support the Company's Long-Term Commitment to Collagen Market
Ljubljana, Slovenia, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tosla is committed to strengthening the collagen supplements market with high added value via products and services that revolutionize the beauty market. The construction of its 2.0 new facility is now reaching the final phase. With an entirely new laboratory dedicated to R&D and nutricosmetic products, the Company is trying to meet the market's growing demand. The current Company's capacities could no longer cope with a growing demand for collagen supplements. At the same time, the recent talks with key beauty industry players give a glimpse of a bright future ahead. "With the ongoing strong demand for collagen supplements, our need for world-class R&D facility has been increasing rapidly," stated the CEO of Tosla, Primoz Artac. "This newly build state-of-the-art facility will more than double of R&D capacity and will help support our robust growth plans." The new facility will strategically place Tosla's products and services to deliver a streamlined and efficient client experience. With larger R&D capacity and specially-designed spaces for product development, the facility walks alongside the principles of the Company's collagen market commitments embedded throughout, which will help develop new products more efficiently while reducing the risk of incidents. With state-of-the-art equipment, the facility will set a new industry standard.
About Tosla
Tosla is a leading European collagen supplements third-party manufacturer and a food-tech pioneering firm. Building on the consumer's demand for beauty-from-within and healthy aging products, Tosla delivers clean nutricosmetic solutions. Located in the center of the fascinating Vipava Valley, the seven-year-old Company generates 10 million euros annual sales in its state-of-the-art facilities. The Company is working with key stakeholders in the nutricosmetic industry and across the beauty ecosystem to formulate and deliver innovative approaches to healthy aging and beauty from within generation.
Contact
Tosla d.o.o.Contact
Primoz Artac
+38681601100
whitelabelcollagen.com
