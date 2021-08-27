Sparkling Logic Selected as a Top 10 FinTech Company for 2021
Sparkling Logic was ranked in the top 10 fintechs of 2021 by CIOReview magazine. The editors of CIOReview have recognized that Sparkling Logic's decision management platform is a highly sophisticated, yet easy to use, technology for developing, deploying, and improving operational decisions. For their selection, the magazine relied on a panel made up of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts in addition to its editorial board.
Sunnyvale, CA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sparkling Logic today announced that it was listed in the top 10 fintech companies of 2021 on the cover of the CIOReview (Fintech Service Edition - August 9th, 2021). CIOReview’s editors recognized Sparkling Logic’s decision management platform as a highly sophisticated, yet easy to use, technology for developing, deploying, and improving operational decisions.
“From the start, we wanted to build a technology that empowers users, those who own and manage day-to-day operational decisions,” said Carole-Ann Berlioz, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparkling Logic. “ We have developed a holistic approach that merges decision authoring, testing, deployment, and maintenance, through a single platform with the same interface, thus reducing the complexity and distraction of using different tools for end-to-end decision lifecycle management," she added.
CIOReview recognizes the value that Sparkling Logic provides to their customers who build intelligent applications in banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and IoT. Organizations have built or modernized credit origination systems, insurance underwriting applications, rating engines, and product configurators using Sparkling Logic’s SMARTS Decision Management Platform.
For their selection, the CIOReview’s editors stated “With the demand for fintech services constantly rising, organizations need to weigh their options before identifying the right partner. To simplify and assist CIOs in identifying the right FinTech Service Provider, CIOReview presents '10 Most Promising FinTech Service/Consulting Companies -- 201'. A distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, VCs, Analysts, and the CIOReview editorial board has selected the top FinTech Service Providers in the industry. In our selection process, we looked at the company’s offerings, core competency, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other recognition” (see https://fintech.cioreview.com/vendors/top-fintech-service-consulting-companies.html).
About Sparkling Logic:
Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley company dedicated to helping business automate and improve the quality of their operational decisions with a powerful digital decisioning platform, accessible to business users and ‘citizen developers’. Sparkling Logic’s customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utility, and IoT. Learn more about Sparkling Logic at www.sparklinglogic.com.
Sparkling Logic, Sparkling Logic SMARTS, RedPen and BluePen are trademarks of Sparkling Logic, Inc. in the United States and in other countries. Patents Pending.
About CIOReview:
CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market. (see https://www.cioreview.com/contact-us/)
