Sparkling Logic Selected as a Top 10 FinTech Company for 2021

Sparkling Logic was ranked in the top 10 fintechs of 2021 by CIOReview magazine. The editors of CIOReview have recognized that Sparkling Logic's decision management platform is a highly sophisticated, yet easy to use, technology for developing, deploying, and improving operational decisions. For their selection, the magazine relied on a panel made up of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts in addition to its editorial board.