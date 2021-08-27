St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Partners with Rung for Women
Nonprofits work together to provide period supplies for St. Louis communities in need.
St. Louis, MO, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and its St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies program recently partnered with Rung for Women to provide period supplies to its 100 members and the St. Louis community.
The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. To date more than 450,000 period supplies have been distributed in St. Louis, with 10,800 period supplies allocated each week. Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period products.
Founded in 2019, STL APS is a Diaper Bank program that distributes period supplies through community partners, as well as advocates for the elimination of “period poverty.” Established in 2018, Rung empowers women to achieve economic success, holistic well-being, and a joyful life. The nonprofit offers the space and resources required to create change in both women’s careers and lives.
“Ending period poverty is essential to helping the women of St. Louis thrive in their daily lives,” said Rung’s president Leslie Gill. “Rung is excited to partner with St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies to help distribute period supplies to Rung members and the surrounding community.”
“We rely on robust partners like Rung to help us reach and support women in the region,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “This new alliance will help us connect with those in need who cannot afford the essentials they require to be successful.”
For information about STL APS, call (314) 624-0888.
Contact
St. Louis Area Diaper BankContact
Muriel Smith
314-624-0888
www.stldiaperbank.org
Muriel Smith
314-624-0888
www.stldiaperbank.org
