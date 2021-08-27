Maia Morrison Attends Florida’s Largest Real Estate Event
Maia Morrison of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Venice, Florida, Attends the 2021 Florida Realtors Convention and Trade Expo
Venice, FL, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Maia Morrison, a Broker-Associate in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office, attended this year’s annual Florida Realtors® Convention & Trade Expo held Aug. 25-26, 2021, at Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Florida.
Realtors from around the state came to the convention to discuss key issues that shape their profession. Members could select from more than 35 education sessions such as new trends in real estate, social media marketing, boosting productivity, best practices for brokers and more. Prior to the in-person sessions, Florida Realtors’ Virtual Governance Meetings were held from Aug. 2-12, 2021. Hybrid in-person/virtual governance meetings were scheduled for Aug. 27-28, 2021.
The convention featured Kevin Harrington, creator of the infomercial and an original star of TV’s “Shark Tank,” who spoke during the general session. Keynote speaker Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (retired), closed out the convention by sharing lessons in teamwork, personal accountability and leadership learned during the course of his military career. Convention-goers also enjoyed the music of “Kool & The Gang” during the Dance Party, then were entertained by singing sensations Flashback Four at the annual Awards Luncheon, which honors Realtor excellence and service. This year’s Trade Expo featured more than 100 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing, technology and other business tools.
A long-time Venice area resident, Morrison is active in her industry and community. She has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), where she served as a past President, six years as Treasurer, and on numerous committees. She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.
Morrison can be reached at (941) 266-2049 or maiamorrison@comcast.net. RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida and provides programs, services, ongoing education, research and legislative representation to its more than 200,000 members in 51 local boards/associations throughout Florida.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
