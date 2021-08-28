D-Fend Solutions Announced as New Sponsor for Counter UAS Technology Conference 2021
SMi Group Reports: D-Fend Solutions are the latest sponsors for the Counter UAS Technology conference this December.
London, United Kingdom, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This year's conference will take place in Arlington, VA, on the 6th and 7th December 2021 and will showcase the very latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of hostile drones.
Counter UAS Technology 2021 is a unique and value driven conference which will present the opportunities for delegates to: hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS as well as meet and network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
Interested parties can register via: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM - book by 30th September 2021 to save £100.
SMi are delighted to announce that D-Fend Solutions are the new and latest sponsor for the Counter UAS Technology conference.
More about D-Fend Solutions:
D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider. They focus on the real threats from potentially dangerous drones, so that varied organizations around the world can maintain full control of drone incidents in complex environments and be prepared for future threats. EnforceAir, D-Fend Solutions flagship offering, automatically executes radio frequency cyber takeovers of rogue drones for safe landings and safe outcomes. Authorized drones that underpin modern society can proceed uninterrupted. D-Fend Solutions facilitates continuity by ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.
In recent news surrounding C-UAS:
D-Fend Solutions has confirmed that its EnforceAir counter-small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS) technology supports the legislation rule recently passed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that requires remote identification for large categories of drones in the U.S. The technology is Remote ID-ready in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, commented: “The entire drone ecosystem should benefit from the FAA’s rule, including drone manufacturers, who have a vested interest in ensuring that their products are not used for illegal purposes; law-abiding drone operators, who will be able to fly their drones over certain crowds and at night; and law enforcement personnel, who will obtain important information from leading counter-drone technologies about drones and operators involved in dangerous or hostile incidents.”
Register now to hear the latest updates in C-UAS from industry professionals and have a chance to listen to how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks
See the two-day agenda here, with the full speaker line-up: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
#CounterUASTech
For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130
For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Counter UAS Technology 2021 is a unique and value driven conference which will present the opportunities for delegates to: hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS as well as meet and network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
Interested parties can register via: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM - book by 30th September 2021 to save £100.
SMi are delighted to announce that D-Fend Solutions are the new and latest sponsor for the Counter UAS Technology conference.
More about D-Fend Solutions:
D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider. They focus on the real threats from potentially dangerous drones, so that varied organizations around the world can maintain full control of drone incidents in complex environments and be prepared for future threats. EnforceAir, D-Fend Solutions flagship offering, automatically executes radio frequency cyber takeovers of rogue drones for safe landings and safe outcomes. Authorized drones that underpin modern society can proceed uninterrupted. D-Fend Solutions facilitates continuity by ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.
In recent news surrounding C-UAS:
D-Fend Solutions has confirmed that its EnforceAir counter-small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS) technology supports the legislation rule recently passed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that requires remote identification for large categories of drones in the U.S. The technology is Remote ID-ready in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, commented: “The entire drone ecosystem should benefit from the FAA’s rule, including drone manufacturers, who have a vested interest in ensuring that their products are not used for illegal purposes; law-abiding drone operators, who will be able to fly their drones over certain crowds and at night; and law enforcement personnel, who will obtain important information from leading counter-drone technologies about drones and operators involved in dangerous or hostile incidents.”
Register now to hear the latest updates in C-UAS from industry professionals and have a chance to listen to how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks
See the two-day agenda here, with the full speaker line-up: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
#CounterUASTech
For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130
For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Nisha Poyser-Reid
(0) 20 7827 6020
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
Nisha Poyser-Reid
(0) 20 7827 6020
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR4PRCOM
Categories