Moscow’s City Tour Named as One of the Best in the World
Geniune ©️ Moscow Must-See’s private city tour by Moscow Private Tours agency entered the list of TOP-10 tours revealed by TripAdvisor in August 2021.
Moscow, Russia, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Moscow Private Tours has been the leading private guided tours company in Moscow since 2011. The guides speak English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German and French. Setting up the highest standards in the industry, learning the best practices from all over the world and providing fast and convenient booking helps them offering a unique customer experience and lead the market.
The past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Moscow Private Tours agency keeps respect the commitments and provide tour services for foreign tourists at the very top level.
“Moscow Must-See’s – is our bestselling tour, it covers legendary landmarks of Moscow like Moscow Metro, the Bolshoi theatre, the Kremlin, the Red Square and St. Basil Cathedral. We designed this tour during the first year when the agency was founded, and it quickly became our portfolio hero. Anyway we keep optimizing this tour every year: making the route even better, adding exclusive stories and unique facts. This award was a big surprise for us and we are very proud to be added to the ‘Top Tours of the World’ list," says Slava Kholopov, head of Moscow Private Tours.
The Tripadvisor rating for the Top 10 Tours of the World is based on reviews analysis, their quantity and quality, from January 1st 2020 to April 30 2021.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that delighted guests more than any others in the past year even as they navigated changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers who visited, this award speaks to the exemplary service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”
Vyacheslav Kholopov
+7 965 417 6927
https://www.moscowprivatetours.com
