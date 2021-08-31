Online Dispute Resolution Pioneer and Mediate.com CEO Colin Rule Shares His Life Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who Shaped the History of Online Dispute Resolution for Global Platforms Such As Ebay.com and Beyond
Philadelphia, PA, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Colin Rule – an online dispute resolution (ODR) legend who has shaped the history of ODR through his bleeding edge professional work, such as inventing Ebay.com’s online dispute resolution program, to his global speaking, published works, and continued innovation as the CEO of Mediate.com, the world's largest mediation focused website.
“My passion for online dispute resolution really began while I participated in high school debate and asked myself, 'what are we really doing here? Is this really achieving anything?'” -Colin Rule
“The ethics of online dispute resolution is being discussed globally - from 5 continents - and the answer is not the same for each geographic region. It’s a unique challenge.” -Colin Rule
“By 2031, I hope that online dispute resolution can reach its full potential by becoming the “new normal” and provide fast, fair, peaceful, and ethical resolutions to disputes.” -Colin Rule
The interview dives deep into Colin’s career and insights such as:
Colin’s story of developing Ebay.com’s online dispute resolution program
How technology is continually improving and changing the online dispute resolution industry and outlook
What conversations are happening about online dispute resolution globally
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/colin-rule
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Woody Mosten (Mediation Pioneer) and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Colin Rule: Colin Rule is the CEO of Mediate.com and Arbitrate.com, Co-Founder of Online Dispute Resolution startup Modria.com, which was acquired in 2017, and Online Dispute Resolution Tool Development wizard who’s authored and co-authored two highly rated books, published over 30 articles, and has given presentations worldwide as the leading authority on Online Dispute Resolution.
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Woody Mosten (Mediation Pioneer) and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Colin Rule: Colin Rule is the CEO of Mediate.com and Arbitrate.com, Co-Founder of Online Dispute Resolution startup Modria.com, which was acquired in 2017, and Online Dispute Resolution Tool Development wizard who’s authored and co-authored two highly rated books, published over 30 articles, and has given presentations worldwide as the leading authority on Online Dispute Resolution.
Contact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
